There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Nashville on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#30. Emilano’s italian pizza Restaurant
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 150 Donelson Pike 150 Suit, Nashville, TN 37214-2926
#29. Sal’s Pizza & Restaurant, Inc.
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (129 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 710 Stewarts Ferry Pike Ste C, Nashville, TN 37214-3998
#28. The Stillery
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,513 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 113 2nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201-1901
#27. Pizza Perfect
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 357 Clofton Dr, Nashville, TN 37221-3444
#26. Gino’s East
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 311 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201-2203
#25. Pizza Rev Tap Room
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Type of cuisine: Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2032 W End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203-2305
#24. Folk
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 823 Meridian St, Nashville, TN 37207-5855
#23. Donatos Pizza
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 1915 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203
#22. Coco’s Italian Market & Restaurant
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (297 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 411 51st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209-3353
#21. Porta Via Ristorante e Bar
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 21 White Bridge Rd Suite 104, Nashville, TN 37205
#20. Manny’s House of Pizza
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 15 Arcade, Nashville, TN 37219-1906
#19. Roma Pizza & Pasta
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 2703 McCampbell Ave, Nashville, TN 37214-2913
#18. Rock’n Dough Pizza + Brewery-Nashville
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3449 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207-2539
#17. Nicky’s Coal Fired
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5026 Centennial Blvd The Nations, Nashville, TN 37209-1542
#16. Paisano’s Pizzaria & Vino
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (462 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2800 Opryland Dr Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, TN 37214-1200
#15. Five Points Pizza
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4100 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209-3706
#14. Sicilian Pizza & Pasta
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 905 Church St, Nashville, TN 37203-3417
#13. Pizze Real
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 203 N 11th St, Nashville, TN 37206-2702
#12. Pizza Perfect
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 1602 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212-3125
#11. NY Pie
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 6800 Charlotte Pike Ste 106, Nashville, TN 37209-4270
#10. Mafiaoza’s
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (243 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2400 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204-2414
#9. Luigi’s City Pizza
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (540 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 105 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201-2001
#8. 312 Pizza Company
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (236 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 371 Monroe St, Nashville, TN 37208-2755
#7. Mellow Mushroom Nashville – Vanderbilt
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 212 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
#6. Emmy Squared Pizza: Gulch – Nashville, Tennessee
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 404 12th Avenue South The Gulch, Nashville, TN 37203
#5. Bella Napoli Pizzeria
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1200 Villa Pl Ste 206, Nashville, TN 37212-3033
#4. TailGate Brewery Music Row
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1538 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN 37203-3112
#3. Mellow Mushroom
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (188 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 423 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203
#2. Five Points Pizza
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,022 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1012 Woodland St, Nashville, TN 37206-2815
#1. Joey’s House of Pizza
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (722 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 897 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37210-2852
