There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Nashville on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#30. Emilano’s italian pizza Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 150 Donelson Pike 150 Suit, Nashville, TN 37214-2926

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Sal’s Pizza & Restaurant, Inc.

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (129 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 710 Stewarts Ferry Pike Ste C, Nashville, TN 37214-3998

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. The Stillery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,513 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 113 2nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201-1901

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Pizza Perfect

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 357 Clofton Dr, Nashville, TN 37221-3444

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Gino’s East

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 311 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201-2203

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor

#25. Pizza Rev Tap Room

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2032 W End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203-2305

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Folk

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 823 Meridian St, Nashville, TN 37207-5855

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Donatos Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 1915 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Coco’s Italian Market & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (297 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 411 51st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209-3353

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Porta Via Ristorante e Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 21 White Bridge Rd Suite 104, Nashville, TN 37205

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor

#20. Manny’s House of Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 15 Arcade, Nashville, TN 37219-1906

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Roma Pizza & Pasta

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 2703 McCampbell Ave, Nashville, TN 37214-2913

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Rock’n Dough Pizza + Brewery-Nashville

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3449 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207-2539

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Nicky’s Coal Fired

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5026 Centennial Blvd The Nations, Nashville, TN 37209-1542

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Paisano’s Pizzaria & Vino

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (462 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2800 Opryland Dr Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, TN 37214-1200

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Five Points Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4100 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209-3706

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Sicilian Pizza & Pasta

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 905 Church St, Nashville, TN 37203-3417

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Pizze Real

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 203 N 11th St, Nashville, TN 37206-2702

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Pizza Perfect

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 1602 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212-3125

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. NY Pie

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 6800 Charlotte Pike Ste 106, Nashville, TN 37209-4270

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Mafiaoza’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (243 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2400 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204-2414

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Luigi’s City Pizza

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (540 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 105 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201-2001

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. 312 Pizza Company

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (236 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 371 Monroe St, Nashville, TN 37208-2755

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Mellow Mushroom Nashville – Vanderbilt

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 212 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Emmy Squared Pizza: Gulch – Nashville, Tennessee

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 404 12th Avenue South The Gulch, Nashville, TN 37203

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor

#5. Bella Napoli Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1200 Villa Pl Ste 206, Nashville, TN 37212-3033

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. TailGate Brewery Music Row

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1538 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN 37203-3112

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Mellow Mushroom

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (188 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 423 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Five Points Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,022 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1012 Woodland St, Nashville, TN 37206-2815

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Joey’s House of Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (722 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 897 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37210-2852

– Read more on Tripadvisor