There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Nashville on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#30. Pizza Perfect

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 357 Clofton Dr, Nashville, TN 37221-3444

#29. Gino’s East

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 311 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201-2203

#28. Pizza Rev Tap Room

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2032 W End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203-2305

#27. Fox’s Den Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 2828 Elm Hill Pike #108, Nashville, TN 37214-3771

#26. Folk

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 823 Meridian St, Nashville, TN 37207-5855

#25. Donatos Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 1915 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203

#24. Coco’s Italian Market & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (299 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 411 51st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209-3353

#23. Porta Via Ristorante e Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 21 White Bridge Rd Suite 104, Nashville, TN 37205

#22. Roma Pizza & Pasta

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 2703 McCampbell Ave, Nashville, TN 37214-2913

#21. Rock’n Dough Pizza + Brewery-Nashville

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3449 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207-2539

#20. Manny’s House of Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 15 Arcade, Nashville, TN 37219-1906

#19. Two Boots

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 1925 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203-2719

#18. Nicky’s Coal Fired

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5026 Centennial Blvd The Nations, Nashville, TN 37209-1542

#17. Paisano’s Pizzaria & Vino

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (466 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2800 Opryland Dr Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, TN 37214-1200

#16. Sicilian Pizza & Pasta

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 905 Church St, Nashville, TN 37203-3417

#15. Pizze Real

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 203 N 11th St, Nashville, TN 37206-2702

#14. Five Points Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4100 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209-3706

#13. Pizza Perfect

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 1602 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212-3125

#12. NY Pie

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 6800 Charlotte Pike Ste 106, Nashville, TN 37209-4270

#11. Mafiaoza’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (244 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2400 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204-2414

#10. Luigi’s City Pizza

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (542 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 105 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201-2001

#9. 312 Pizza Company

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (238 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 371 Monroe St, Nashville, TN 37208-2755

#8. Mellow Mushroom Nashville – Vanderbilt

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 212 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203

#7. Emmy Squared Pizza: Gulch – Nashville, Tennessee

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 404 12th Avenue South The Gulch, Nashville, TN 37203

#6. Bella Napoli Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1200 Villa Pl Ste 206, Nashville, TN 37212-3033

#5. TailGate Brewery Music Row

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1538 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN 37203-3112

#4. Mellow Mushroom

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (196 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 423 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203

#3. DeSano Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (706 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 115 16th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203-3103

#2. Five Points Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,032 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1012 Woodland St, Nashville, TN 37206-2815

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (202 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 911 Buchanan St, Nashville, TN 37208

