Research—and plenty of anecdotal evidence—shows that people tend to eat more calories and crave more sweet foods in the winter months. We may never reach the glories of fat bears preparing for hibernation, but the impulse could be the same—a vestigial drive to store up calories in preparation for bitter winter. Or maybe it’s just that we’re stuck inside on cold and snowy days, surrounded by hearty soups and Christmas cookies.

One thing is certain: You don’t need a reason to indulge. Life presents more challenges than ever, and stress eating is a perfectly valid way to cope. So whether it’s part of soothing COVID-19 anxieties or dealing with the usual decrease in sunlight and outdoors time, consider a trip to your local patisserie, doughnut shop, or bakery to enjoy one of life’s greatest pleasures: eating sugary, doughy, beautiful desserts. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated dessert shops in Nashville on Tripadvisor.

#30. Cafe Intermezzo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: European, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 205 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN 37201-2332

#29. Leon’s Candy

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 138 2nd Ave N Suite 102, Nashville, TN 37201-1926

#28. NoBaked Cookie Dough

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 117 28th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203-1411

#27. Donut Distillery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Fast Food

– Price: $

– Address: 311 Gallatin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206-3218

#26. Mattheessen’s – 123 2nd Ave N Fl 1

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 123 2nd Ave N Fl 1, Nashville, TN 37201-2023

#25. Nothing Bundt Cakes

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 21 White Bridge Rd Suite 111B, Nashville, TN 37205

#24. Las Paletas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 2905 12th Ave S #101, Nashville, TN 37204, Nashville, TN

#23. Pied Piper Creamery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 114 S 11th St, Nashville, TN 37206-2937

#22. Mimi’s Ice Cream And Coffee Shoppe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, American

– Price: $

– Address: 2400 Music Valley Dr Suite A, Nashville, TN 37214-1001

#21. The Legendairy Milkshake Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (176 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 171 3rd Ave North, Nashville, TN 37201-1804

#20. Sweet 16th Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $

– Address: 311 N 16th St, Nashville, TN 37206-1904

#19. Shipley Do-Nuts

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $

– Address: 2540 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214-2415

#18. Bobbie’s Dairy Dip

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 5301 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209-3001

#17. Elliston Place Soda Shop

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (242 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 2105 Elliston Pl, Nashville, TN 37203-5203

#16. Donut Den

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $

– Address: 3900 Hillsboro Pike Ste 2, Nashville, TN 37215-2724

#15. Sprinkles

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2606 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204-2504

#14. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 900 Rosa L Parks Blvd Nashville Farmers’ Market, Nashville, TN 37208-2600

#13. D’Andrews Bakery & Cafe

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 555 Church Street, Nashville, TN 37219-2352

#12. Puffy Muffin Dessert Bakery & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (176 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 229 Franklin Rd., Nashville, TN

#11. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 1819 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212-3705

#10. The Cheesecake Factory

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (563 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2133 Green Hills Village Dr, Nashville, TN 37215-2601

#9. Five Daughters Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (157 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $

– Address: 1900 Eastland Ave Suite 101, Nashville, TN 37206-2550

#8. Goo Goo Clusters

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (550 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 116 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201-2002

#7. Gigi’s Cupcakes

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (376 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1816 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203-2712

#6. Five Daughters

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (356 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1110 Caruthers Ave, Nashville, TN 37204-2413

#5. Mike’s Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (880 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 129 2nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201-1901

#4. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (302 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2312 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204-2429

#3. Las Paletas Gourmet Popsicles

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (313 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 2911 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204-2544

#2. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (732 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1892 Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN 37206-2542

#1. The Cupcake Collection

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (319 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $

– Address: 1213 6th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208-2601

