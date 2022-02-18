With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Nashville that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles.

The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#30. Shugga Hi

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 1000 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207-5461

#29. Beer Sellar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

– Address: 107 Church St, Nashville, TN 37201-1609

#28. Roma Pizza & Pasta

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Address: 2703 McCampbell Ave, Nashville, TN 37214-2913

#27. Hermitage Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (145 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 71 Hermitage Ave, Nashville, TN 37210-2193

#26. Doc Holliday’s Saloon

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

– Address: 112 2nd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201-2104

#25. Sicilian Pizza & Pasta

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Address: 905 Church St, Nashville, TN 37203-3417

#24. Southern Engine Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Soups

– Address: 1200 Clinton St, Nashville, TN 37203-2894

#23. Dandgure’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 538 Lafayette St, Nashville, TN 37203-4225

#22. Brown’s Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 2102 Blair Blvd, Nashville, TN 37212-4902

#21. The Valentine

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 312 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201-2006

#20. Pizza Perfect

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Address: 1602 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212-3125

#19. Big Al’s Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 1828 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208-1620

#18. Music City Chicken Co

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 109 2nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201-1901

#17. Santa’s Pub

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pub

– Address: 2225 Bransford Ave, Nashville, TN 37204-2309

#16. Wendell Smith’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 407 53rd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209-3368

#15. Calypso Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Healthy, Cafe

– Address: 3307 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209-3924

#14. NY Pie

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Address: 6800 Charlotte Pike Ste 106, Nashville, TN 37209-4270

#13. Nashville Crossroads

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pub, Bar

– Address: 419 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203-3930

#12. VN Pho & Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Address: 5906 Charlotte Pike Suite C, Nashville, TN 37209-3181

#11. Baja Burrito

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (155 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Address: 722 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN 37204-3610

#10. Benchmark Bar and Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 117 Second Avenue Across from World Famous Wildhorse Saloon, Nashville, TN 37201

#9. The Nashville Palace

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (243 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 2611 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37214-1215

#8. Rotier’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (423 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 2413 Elliston Pl, Nashville, TN 37203-1704

#7. Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (985 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 422 Broadway Nashville International Airport, Nashville, TN 37203-3931

#6. Nashville Biscuit House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (316 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Address: 805 Gallatin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206-3239

#5. Sun Diner Nashville

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (490 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Address: 105 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201-2001

#4. Arnold’s Country Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (884 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 605 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203-4102

#3. Legends Corner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (325 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 428 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203-3931

#2. Robert’s Western World

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,101 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 416 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203-3931

#1. Joey’s House of Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (722 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Address: 897 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37210-2852

