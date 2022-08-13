Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualification for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa.

Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Nashville on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#30. Caney Fork River Valley Grille

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,374 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: C. 4 Sur, Callejon de los Sapos, Nashville, TN 37214-1001

#29. Central BBQ Capitol View

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 408 11th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203-3316

#28. Bar-B-Cutie

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1787 Gallatin Pike N Suite B-23, Nashville, TN 37115-2122

#27. Bar-B-Cutie

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 8456 Highway 100 Suite B-23, Nashville, TN 37221-4170

#26. Hugh-Baby’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 4816 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209

#25. Shotgun Willie’s BBQ

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4000B Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216-2408

#24. Jacks B

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: TalbotsCorner, Nashville, TN

#23. The Ridge

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 333 54th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209-3317

#22. Tex’s Bar B Q

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $

– Address: 1013 Foster Ave, Nashville, TN 37210-4414

#21. Bar-B-Cutie

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5221 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211-6053

#20. Rippy’s Smokin’ Bar & Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,975 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 429 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203-3930

#19. B & C Market BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $

– Address: 900 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN 37208-2600

#18. Charcoal Cowboys BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6917 Lenox Village Dr, Nashville, TN 37211-7172

#17. Hog Heaven

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (194 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 115 27th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203-1410

#16. Nashville Room At Jacks

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 416 Broadway Ste A, Nashville, TN 37203-3931

#15. Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2400 Elliston Pl, Nashville, TN 37203

#14. Edley’s Bar-B-Que – Sylvan Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4500 Murphy Rd, Nashville, TN 37209-4752

#13. Drifter’s BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1008B Woodland St Located Behind Batter’d N’ Fried and Next to Beyond the Edge, Nashville, TN 37206-2815

#12. HoneyFire BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8127 Sawyer Brown Rd Suite 304, Nashville, TN 37221-1434

#11. Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (271 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7004 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209-4210

#10. Bar-B-Cutie

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (537 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 501 Donelson Pike, Nashville, TN 37214-3714

#9. Edley’s BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (371 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 908 Main St, Nashville, TN 37206-3610

#8. Jack’s Bar-B-Que

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (375 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 334 W Trinity Ln, Nashville, TN 37207-4940

#7. Jack’s Bar-B-Que

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,769 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 416 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203-3931

#6. Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,825 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3108 Belmont Blvd, Nashville, TN 37212

#5. Edley’s Bar-B-Que – 12South

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (956 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2706 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204-2506

#4. Jack Cawthon’s Bar-B-Que

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (297 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1601 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37203-2906

#3. Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,309 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 410 4th Ave South, Nashville, TN 37201

#2. Peg Leg Porker

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,691 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 903 Gleaves St, Nashville, TN 37203-4112

#1. Mission BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (813 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 161 Opry Mills Dr, Nashville, TN 37214-2433

