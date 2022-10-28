Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone.

When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers worldwide continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.

For hotels and restaurants, reviews can boost foot traffic to a location. But at times, they can be misleading in that they disproportionately cover more touristy areas while ignoring some local gems. In New York City, for example, a majority of highly rated bars were located in the Theater District—likely due to all the tourists who flock there and are more inclined to leave reviews.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated bars and pubs in Nashville on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some bars on the list may have recently closed.

#30. Johnny Cash’s Bar & BBQ

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (144 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 121 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201-2001

#29. Music City Bar and Grill

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (97 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $

– Address: 2416 Music Valley Dr McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37214-1011

#28. Broadway Brewhouse 100

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8098 Highway 100, Nashville, TN 37221-4212

#27. Downtown Sporting Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 411 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203-3958

#26. Headquarters Beercade Nashville

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 114 2nd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201-2104

#25. The Local

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub

– Price: not available

– Address: 110 28th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203-1412

#24. Dino’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $

– Address: 411 Gallatin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206-3220

#23. Dawg House Saloon

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1522 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN 37203-3112

#22. 3 Crow Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $

– Address: 1024 Woodland St, Nashville, TN 37206-2815

#21. Double Dogs Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1807 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212-3705

#20. Corner Pub Downtown

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 151 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219-2317

#19. Nashville Underground

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (137 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 105 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201-2115

#18. Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 308 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201-2006

#17. Doc Holliday’s Saloon

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

– Price: $

– Address: 112 2nd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201-2104

#16. Germantown Pub

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 708 Monroe St, Nashville, TN 37208-2618

#15. Wild Beaver

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

– Price: $

– Address: 212 Commerce St, Nashville, TN 37201-1807

#14. Beer Sellar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

– Price: $

– Address: 107 Church St, Nashville, TN 37201-1609

#13. Von Elrod’s Beer Hall & Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1004 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219

#12. Hemingway’s Bar And Hideaway

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 438 Houston St Unit 160, Nashville, TN 37203-4875

#11. Hopsmith Nashville

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1903 Division St, Nashville, TN 37203

#10. The Valentine

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $

– Address: 312 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201-2006

#9. Santa’s Pub

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pub

– Price: $

– Address: 2225 Bransford Ave, Nashville, TN 37204-2309

#8. L27 Rooftop Lounge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: Bars & Pubs, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 807 Clark Pl, Nashville, TN 37203-2563

#7. City Tap House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Gastropub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 204 3rd Ave S At Demonbreun St., Nashville, TN 37201-2202

#6. Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row Nashville

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (398 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 400 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203-3931

#5. TailGate Brewery Music Row

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1538 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN 37203-3112

#4. 6th and Peabody

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: not available

– Address: 423 6th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203-3907

#3. Pancho & Lefty’s Cantina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (180 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 104 5th Street, Nashville, TN 37203-4230

#2. Cerveza Jack’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 135 2nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201-1901

#1. The Bluebird Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (985 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4104 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215-2701

