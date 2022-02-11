Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa.

Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Nashville on Tripadvisor.

#22. Smokin Thighs – Wedgewood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (177 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 611 Wedgewood Ave, Nashville, TN 37203-5523

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. B.B. King’s Blues Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,312 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 152 2nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201-1902

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $

– Address: 70 White Bridge Road, Nashville, TN 37205

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Whitt’s Barbecue

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $

– Address: 3621 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211-3201

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Butchertown Hall

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (356 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1416 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208-2718

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. G’z Bbq & Catering

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: not available

– Address: 925 Gallatin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206-3211

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Caney Fork River Valley Grille

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,329 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: C. 4 Sur, Callejon de los Sapos, Nashville, TN 37214-1001

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Shotgun Willie’s BBQ

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4000B Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216-2408

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Jacks B

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: TalbotsCorner, Nashville, TN

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. The Ridge

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 333 54th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209-3317

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Tex’s Bar B Q

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $

– Address: 1013 Foster Ave, Nashville, TN 37210-4414

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Rippy’s Smokin’ Bar & Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,961 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 429 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203-3930

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. B & C Market BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $

– Address: 900 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN 37208-2600

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Charcoal Cowboys BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6917 Lenox Village Dr, Nashville, TN 37211-7172

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Edley’s Bar-B-Que – Sylvan Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4500 Murphy Rd, Nashville, TN 37209-4752

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Drifter’s BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1008B Woodland St Located Behind Batter’d N’ Fried and Next to Beyond the Edge, Nashville, TN 37206-2815

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. HoneyFire BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8127 Sawyer Brown Rd Suite 304, Nashville, TN 37221-1434

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (267 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7004 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209-4210

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Edley’s BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (365 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 908 Main St, Nashville, TN 37206-3610

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Jack’s Bar-B-Que

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (372 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 334 W Trinity Ln, Nashville, TN 37207-4940

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Jack’s Bar-B-Que

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,739 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 416 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203-3931

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Edley’s Bar-B-Que – 12South

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (942 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2706 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204-2506

– Read more on Tripadvisor