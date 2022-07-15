Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher paying job opportunities. An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school. As of April 2022, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out to $45,989.

Students have a plethora of specialties to choose from when obtaining a 2-year degree, from industry-specific roles in health care or IT or a more generalized education path. Salaries differ between areas of study, job type, experience, and, of course, location. A Georgetown University study that looked at job growth and education requirements through 2020 stated that 30% of job openings required “at least some college or an associate’s degree.” Students can choose to head right into the workforce after earning an associate’s, or continue their education toward earning a bachelor’s degree.

The unemployment rate for associate’s degree holders is only 2%, according to research from the Education Data Initiative. Having an associate’s degree under your belt is proven to increase one’s chance of holding a professional or management position in any number of industries, among them education and health, wholesale retail and trade, and professional and business services.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

#29. Preschool teachers, except special education

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $32,540

– #287 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,770



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,550

– Employment: 370,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

#28. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $34,820

– #256 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560



National

– Annual mean salary: $37,860

– Employment: 109,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($57,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,220)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($51,340)

#27. Forest and conservation technicians

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $41,600

– #116 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $42,780

– Employment: 30,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($68,370)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($66,570)

— Corvallis, OR ($62,260)

#26. Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $42,710

– #156 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 820



National

– Annual mean salary: $44,170

– Employment: 108,470

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,410)

— Napa, CA ($54,120)

#25. Broadcast technicians

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $45,250

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,250

– Employment: 25,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,430)

— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($70,990)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,950)

#24. Chemical technicians

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $46,220

– #205 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,700

– Employment: 63,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($86,340)

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($79,390)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($78,000)

#23. Environmental science and protection technicians, including health

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $48,370

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $50,960

– Employment: 31,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($79,780)

— Huntsville, AL ($78,320)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($76,970)

#22. Civil engineering technologists and technicians

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $48,880

– #236 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490



National

– Annual mean salary: $56,590

– Employment: 67,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,190)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($83,250)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($81,340)

#21. Morticians, undertakers, and funeral arrangers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $49,000

– #134 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,000

– Employment: 24,560

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Southwest Minnesota nonmetropolitan area ($82,420)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($79,240)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($73,940)

#20. Paralegals and legal assistants

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $51,590

– #167 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,750



National

– Annual mean salary: $56,610

– Employment: 332,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($90,640)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($76,960)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,640)

#19. Environmental engineering technologists and technicians

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $54,470

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $56,570

– Employment: 17,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($82,240)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($81,340)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($74,280)

#18. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $55,000

– #297 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,310

– Employment: 115,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Northeast Virginia nonmetropolitan area ($99,890)

— Fort Collins, CO ($91,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($90,780)

#17. Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $56,470

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,880

– Employment: 39,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($112,580)

— North Texas Region of Texas nonmetropolitan area ($91,580)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($91,550)

#16. Industrial engineering technologists and technicians

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $57,610

– #135 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,920

– Employment: 62,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($94,360)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($90,460)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($86,020)

#15. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $58,340

– #269 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,550



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,840

– Employment: 206,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($127,890)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($118,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,100)

#14. Computer network support specialists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– #322 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,520



National

– Annual mean salary: $71,040

– Employment: 184,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,120)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,670)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)

#13. Respiratory therapists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $58,980

– #239 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,030



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,640

– Employment: 131,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,330)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($101,690)

#12. Medical equipment repairers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $59,180

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,090

– Employment: 48,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,030)

— Reno, NV ($83,450)

#11. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $59,430

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,940

– Employment: 55,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($99,130)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($94,400)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,140)

#10. Occupational therapy assistants

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $59,480

– #149 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,420

– Employment: 42,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,570)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($77,720)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($77,650)

#9. Electrical and electronics drafters

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $62,140

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,720

– Employment: 23,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,380)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($86,920)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($83,760)

#8. Mechanical drafters

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $62,150

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,490

– Employment: 51,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,540)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($90,720)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($82,590)

#7. Architectural and civil drafters

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $62,260

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 740



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,120

– Employment: 99,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($76,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,700)

— Anchorage, AK ($75,650)

#6. Physical therapist assistants

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $63,990

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,440

– Employment: 92,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($85,960)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($76,390)

#5. Dental hygienists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $66,000

– #423 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,150



National

– Annual mean salary: $78,050

– Employment: 194,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($125,750)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,320)

#4. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $70,320

– #100 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340



National

– Annual mean salary: $75,960

– Employment: 39,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,930)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($120,550)

#3. Diagnostic medical sonographers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $73,220

– #170 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460



National

– Annual mean salary: $77,790

– Employment: 73,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($137,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,080)

#2. Nuclear medicine technologists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $76,210

– #65 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $82,080

– Employment: 17,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($149,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,240)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($135,080)

#1. Radiation therapists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $77,620

– #67 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,300

– Employment: 17,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($169,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($159,660)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($131,960)