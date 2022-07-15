Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher paying job opportunities. An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school. As of April 2022, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out to $45,989.
Students have a plethora of specialties to choose from when obtaining a 2-year degree, from industry-specific roles in health care or IT or a more generalized education path. Salaries differ between areas of study, job type, experience, and, of course, location. A Georgetown University study that looked at job growth and education requirements through 2020 stated that 30% of job openings required “at least some college or an associate’s degree.” Students can choose to head right into the workforce after earning an associate’s, or continue their education toward earning a bachelor’s degree.
The unemployment rate for associate’s degree holders is only 2%, according to research from the Education Data Initiative. Having an associate’s degree under your belt is proven to increase one’s chance of holding a professional or management position in any number of industries, among them education and health, wholesale retail and trade, and professional and business services.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images
#29. Preschool teachers, except special education
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $32,540
– #287 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,770
National
– Annual mean salary: $36,550
– Employment: 370,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)
— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)
Maria Sbytova // Shutterstock
#28. Veterinary technologists and technicians
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $34,820
– #256 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 560
National
– Annual mean salary: $37,860
– Employment: 109,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($57,990)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,220)
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($51,340)
Queryzo // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Forest and conservation technicians
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $41,600
– #116 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $42,780
– Employment: 30,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($68,370)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($66,570)
— Corvallis, OR ($62,260)
Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock
#26. Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $42,710
– #156 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 820
National
– Annual mean salary: $44,170
– Employment: 108,470
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,410)
— Napa, CA ($54,120)
Dragon Images // Shutterstock
#25. Broadcast technicians
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $45,250
– #61 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $49,250
– Employment: 25,960
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,430)
— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($70,990)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,950)
Dragon Images // Shutterstock
#24. Chemical technicians
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $46,220
– #205 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,700
– Employment: 63,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Billings, MT ($86,340)
— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($79,390)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($78,000)
photodiem // Shutterstock
#23. Environmental science and protection technicians, including health
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $48,370
– #88 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,960
– Employment: 31,860
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($79,780)
— Huntsville, AL ($78,320)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($76,970)
Canva
#22. Civil engineering technologists and technicians
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $48,880
– #236 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 490
National
– Annual mean salary: $56,590
– Employment: 67,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,190)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($83,250)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($81,340)
Anze Furlan // Shutterstock
#21. Morticians, undertakers, and funeral arrangers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $49,000
– #134 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $59,000
– Employment: 24,560
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Southwest Minnesota nonmetropolitan area ($82,420)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($79,240)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($73,940)
GaudiLab // Shutterstock
#20. Paralegals and legal assistants
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $51,590
– #167 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,750
National
– Annual mean salary: $56,610
– Employment: 332,720
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($90,640)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($76,960)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,640)
Canva
#19. Environmental engineering technologists and technicians
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $54,470
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $56,570
– Employment: 17,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($82,240)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($81,340)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($74,280)
anyaivanova // Shutterstock
#18. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $55,000
– #297 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 600
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,310
– Employment: 115,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Northeast Virginia nonmetropolitan area ($99,890)
— Fort Collins, CO ($91,980)
— Bakersfield, CA ($90,780)
Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock
#17. Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $56,470
– #128 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $60,880
– Employment: 39,880
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($112,580)
— North Texas Region of Texas nonmetropolitan area ($91,580)
— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($91,550)
Canva
#16. Industrial engineering technologists and technicians
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $57,610
– #135 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $59,920
– Employment: 62,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($94,360)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($90,460)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($86,020)
lenetstan // Shutterstock
#15. Radiologic technologists and technicians
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $58,340
– #269 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,550
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,840
– Employment: 206,720
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($127,890)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($118,480)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,100)
Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock
#14. Computer network support specialists
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $58,420
– #322 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,520
National
– Annual mean salary: $71,040
– Employment: 184,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,120)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,670)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)
Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock
#13. Respiratory therapists
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $58,980
– #239 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,030
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,640
– Employment: 131,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,330)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($101,690)
Lighthunter // Shutterstock
#12. Medical equipment repairers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $59,180
– #48 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,090
– Employment: 48,510
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,820)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,030)
— Reno, NV ($83,450)
Halfpoint // Shutterstock
#11. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $59,430
– #95 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 500
National
– Annual mean salary: $60,940
– Employment: 55,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($99,130)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($94,400)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,140)
| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County
Canva
#10. Occupational therapy assistants
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $59,480
– #149 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,420
– Employment: 42,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,570)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($77,720)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($77,650)
Canva
#9. Electrical and electronics drafters
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $62,140
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,720
– Employment: 23,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,380)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($86,920)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($83,760)
Gearstd // Shutterstock
#8. Mechanical drafters
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $62,150
– #82 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,490
– Employment: 51,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,540)
— Corpus Christi, TX ($90,720)
— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($82,590)
Hitdelight // Shutterstock
#7. Architectural and civil drafters
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $62,260
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 740
National
– Annual mean salary: $59,120
– Employment: 99,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($76,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,700)
— Anchorage, AK ($75,650)
Canva
#6. Physical therapist assistants
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $63,990
– #82 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 480
National
– Annual mean salary: $59,440
– Employment: 92,740
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($85,960)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($76,390)
Canva
#5. Dental hygienists
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $66,000
– #423 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,150
National
– Annual mean salary: $78,050
– Employment: 194,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($125,750)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,660)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,320)
Canva
#4. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $70,320
– #100 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $75,960
– Employment: 39,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,590)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,930)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($120,550)
SofikoS // Shutterstock
#3. Diagnostic medical sonographers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $73,220
– #170 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 460
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,790
– Employment: 73,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($137,140)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,080)
Canva
#2. Nuclear medicine technologists
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $76,210
– #65 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,080
– Employment: 17,510
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($149,860)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,240)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($135,080)
Canva
#1. Radiation therapists
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $77,620
– #67 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,300
– Employment: 17,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($169,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($159,660)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($131,960)