Those with graduate degrees earn more on average than those without them — but not all jobs are equal. And while rising tuition costs are enough to turn people away from the prospect of a master’s or doctoral degree, many high-paying professions still require such degrees to get in the door.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

The best way to guarantee a high return on investment in a graduate degree is to be aware of professions that pay top-dollar for that added educational investment. Keep reading to see where a graduate degree is required—and can earn you the most.

#50. Clinical, counseling, and school psychologists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $72,950 (#200 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 550



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,290 (111,320 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,550)

— Jefferson City, MO ($133,640)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($125,020)

Job description: Assess, diagnose, and treat mental and emotional disorders of individuals through observation, interview, and psychological tests. Help individuals with distress or maladjustment understand their problems through their knowledge of case history, interviews with patients, and theory. Provide individual or group counseling services to assist individuals in achieving more effective personal, social, educational, and vocational development and adjustment. May design behavior modification programs and consult with medical personnel regarding the best treatment for patients.

#49. Philosophy and religion teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $75,630 (#44 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $90,160 (22,900 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($140,300)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($119,520)

— Charlottesville, VA ($112,640)

Job description: Teach courses in philosophy, religion, and theology. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#48. Judicial law clerks

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $76,050 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 430



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,860 (14,690 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN ($76,050)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($74,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,130)Job description: Assist judges in court or by conducting research or preparing legal documents.

#47. Statisticians

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $76,710 (#71 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,170 (38,860 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,080)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,850)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($118,900)

Job description: Develop or apply mathematical or statistical theory and methods to collect, organize, interpret, and summarize numerical data to provide usable information. May specialize in fields such as biostatistics, agricultural statistics, business statistics, or economic statistics. Includes mathematical and survey statisticians.

#46. Physical therapists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $78,560 (#348 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,510



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,680 (220,870 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— El Centro, CA ($143,500)

— Modesto, CA ($123,370)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($119,510)Job description: Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve mobility, relieve pain, increase strength, and improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury.

#45. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $79,100 (#56 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $86,760 (49,550 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,770)

— Fresno, CA ($129,330)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($126,580)Job description: Teach courses pertaining to mathematical concepts, statistics, and actuarial science and to the application of original and standardized mathematical techniques in solving specific problems and situations. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#44. Chiropractors

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $80,160 (#65 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,830 (34,760 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($273,530)

— Raleigh, NC ($149,430)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($139,970)

Job description: Assess, treat, and care for patients by manipulation of spine and musculoskeletal system. May provide spinal adjustment or address sacral or pelvic misalignment.

#43. Education teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $80,310 (#27 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 410



National

– Annual mean salary: $75,010 (57,560 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salt Lake City, UT ($104,950)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($103,700)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($100,980)

Job description: Teach courses pertaining to education, such as counseling, curriculum, guidance, instruction, teacher education, and teaching English as a second language. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#42. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $82,730 (#43 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 450



National

– Annual mean salary: $84,060 (61,100 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($145,990)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($120,040)

— Savannah, GA ($117,610)

Job description: Demonstrate and teach patient care in classroom and clinical units to nursing students. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#41. Foreign language and literature teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $82,860 (#23 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $80,410 (22,790 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($129,500)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($122,220)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($118,390)

Job description: Teach languages and literature courses in languages other than English. Includes teachers of American Sign Language (ASL). Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#40. Occupational therapists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $83,540 (#182 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 860



National

– Annual mean salary: $87,480 (126,610 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— The Villages, FL ($115,920)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($115,060)

— Modesto, CA ($112,870)

Job description: Assess, plan, and organize rehabilitative programs that help build or restore vocational, homemaking, and daily living skills, as well as general independence, to persons with disabilities or developmental delays. Use therapeutic techniques, adapt the individual’s environment, teach skills, and modify specific tasks that present barriers to the individual.

#39. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $84,000 (#49 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $94,630 (21,530 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($140,380)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($136,630)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($136,080)

Job description: Teach courses pertaining to the chemical and physical properties and compositional changes of substances. Work may include providing instruction in the methods of qualitative and quantitative chemical analysis. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching, and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#38. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $85,820 (#250 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,640



National

– Annual mean salary: $103,010 (262,480 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($154,970)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,070)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($145,590)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the academic, administrative, or auxiliary activities of kindergarten, elementary, or secondary schools.

#37. Epidemiologists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $87,060 (#14 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,620 (7,500 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($134,580)

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($122,520)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($121,560)

Job description: Investigate and describe the determinants and distribution of disease, disability, or health outcomes. May develop the means for prevention and control.

#36. Art, drama, and music teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $87,940 (#26 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 540



National

– Annual mean salary: $84,780 (91,170 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($122,920)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($115,740)

— Rochester, NY ($115,080)

Job description: Teach courses in drama, music, and the arts including fine and applied art, such as painting and sculpture, or design and crafts. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#35. Psychology teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $87,980 (#41 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,960 (36,520 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($199,070)

— Bakersfield, CA ($131,290)

— Fresno, CA ($129,550)

Job description: Teach courses in psychology, such as child, clinical, and developmental psychology, and psychological counseling. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#34. Sociology teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $89,620 (#13 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $85,180 (13,420 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($130,150)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($123,960)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($117,690)

Job description: Teach courses in sociology. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#33. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $91,490 (#43 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,680 (32,230 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($153,430)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($150,480)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($143,650)

Job description: Teach courses in computer science. May specialize in a field of computer science, such as the design and function of computers or operations and research analysis. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#32. History teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $92,230 (#18 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $85,630 (20,450 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($146,320)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($141,390)

— Rochester, NY ($128,550)

Job description: Teach courses in human history and historiography. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#31. Physics teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $94,300 (#36 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $101,290 (13,670 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, NY ($160,370)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($148,480)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($141,180)Job description: Teach courses pertaining to the laws of matter and energy. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#30. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $94,450 (#62 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,120



National

– Annual mean salary: $101,800 (126,110 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($143,800)

— New Haven, CT ($142,330)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($136,230)

Job description: Conduct research dealing with the understanding of human diseases and the improvement of human health. Engage in clinical investigation, research and development, or other related activities.

#29. Audiologists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $96,400 (#15 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,230 (13,300 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Reno, NV ($151,460)

— Tulsa, OK ($128,620)

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($127,210)

Job description: Assess and treat persons with hearing and related disorders. May fit hearing aids and provide auditory training. May perform research related to hearing problems.

#28. Biochemists and biophysicists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $96,660 (#18 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 560



National

– Annual mean salary: $104,810 (32,010 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,020)

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($132,280)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($131,720)

Job description: Study the chemical composition or physical principles of living cells and organisms, their electrical and mechanical energy, and related phenomena. May conduct research to further understanding of the complex chemical combinations and reactions involved in metabolism, reproduction, growth, and heredity. May determine the effects of foods, drugs, serums, hormones, and other substances on tissues and vital processes of living organisms.

#27. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $96,720 (#26 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $104,710 (11,750 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($147,900)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($138,440)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($135,290)

Job description: Teach courses in the physical sciences, except chemistry and physics. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching, and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#26. Business teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $98,370 (#58 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 500



National

– Annual mean salary: $107,270 (79,810 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($174,050)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($172,650)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($149,740)

Job description: Teach courses in business administration and management, such as accounting, finance, human resources, labor and industrial relations, marketing, and operations research. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#25. Nurse practitioners

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $98,590 (#326 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,140



National

– Annual mean salary: $114,510 (211,280 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($188,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($177,800)

— Salinas, CA ($155,310)

Job description: Diagnose and treat acute, episodic, or chronic illness, independently or as part of a healthcare team. May focus on health promotion and disease prevention. May order, perform, or interpret diagnostic tests such as lab work and x rays. May prescribe medication. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.

#24. Physician assistants

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $99,280 (#270 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 780



National

– Annual mean salary: $116,080 (125,280 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($168,220)

— Waterbury, CT ($165,230)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($158,020)

Job description: Provide healthcare services typically performed by a physician, under the supervision of a physician. Conduct complete physicals, provide treatment, and counsel patients. May, in some cases, prescribe medication. Must graduate from an accredited educational program for physician assistants.

#23. Physicists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $101,560 (#45 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $137,700 (16,160 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($170,690)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,290)

Job description: Conduct research into physical phenomena, develop theories on the basis of observation and experiments, and devise methods to apply physical laws and theories.

#22. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $102,230 (#31 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 430



National

– Annual mean salary: $101,320 (51,500 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($195,730)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,980)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($147,290)

Job description: Teach courses in biological sciences. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#21. Optometrists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $102,440 (#131 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,440 (36,690 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Columbia, SC ($228,340)

— New Haven, CT ($186,950)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($182,980)

Job description: Diagnose, manage, and treat conditions and diseases of the human eye and visual system. Examine eyes and visual system, diagnose problems or impairments, prescribe corrective lenses, and provide treatment. May prescribe therapeutic drugs to treat specific eye conditions.

#20. Computer and information research scientists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $103,010 (#52 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $130,890 (30,220 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($170,890)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,330)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($150,090)

Job description: Conduct research into fundamental computer and information science as theorists, designers, or inventors. Develop solutions to problems in the field of computer hardware and software.

#19. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $104,330 (#43 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 630



National

– Annual mean salary: $124,890 (200,040 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($211,500)

— Jackson, MS ($195,830)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($176,930)

Job description: Teach courses in health specialties, in fields such as dentistry, laboratory technology, medicine, pharmacy, public health, therapy, and veterinary medicine.

#18. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $106,660 (#29 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,050 (14,570 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($145,340)

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($139,930)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($139,150)

Job description: Conduct hearings to recommend or make decisions on claims concerning government programs or other government-related matters. Determine liability, sanctions, or penalties, or recommend the acceptance or rejection of claims or settlements.

#17. Political science teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $108,200 (#13 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,970 (15,130 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($163,420)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($144,260)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($129,530)

Job description: Teach courses in political science, international affairs, and international relations. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#16. Engineering teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $116,880 (#15 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $114,130 (38,520 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($162,430)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($142,380)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($141,860)

Job description: Teach courses pertaining to the application of physical laws and principles of engineering for the development of machines, materials, instruments, processes, and services. Includes teachers of subjects such as chemical, civil, electrical, industrial, mechanical, mineral, and petroleum engineering. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#15. Veterinarians

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $117,590 (#51 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 370



National

– Annual mean salary: $108,350 (73,710 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($169,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($150,370)

— Akron, OH ($150,330)

Job description: Diagnose, treat, or research diseases and injuries of animals. Includes veterinarians who conduct research and development, inspect livestock, or care for pets and companion animals.

#14. Pharmacists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $121,020 (#260 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,390



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,460 (315,470 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($165,350)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)

Job description: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.

#13. Lawyers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $129,290 (#80 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,740



National

– Annual mean salary: $148,910 (658,120 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,610)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,920)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,070)

Job description: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions. May specialize in a single area or may practice broadly in many areas of law.

#12. Economics teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $129,840 (#18 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $123,720 (13,080 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($180,450)

— Rochester, NY ($175,010)

— Pittsburgh, PA ($171,450)

Job description: Teach courses in economics. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#11. General internal medicine physicians

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $134,310 (#99 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 480



National

– Annual mean salary: $210,960 (50,600 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, MN ($315,830)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($314,080)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($311,260)

Job description: Diagnose and provide nonsurgical treatment for a wide range of diseases and injuries of internal organ systems. Provide care mainly for adults and adolescents, and are based primarily in an outpatient care setting.

#10. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $137,210 (#35 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $131,850 (28,550 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,940)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($210,160)

— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($185,950)

Job description: Arbitrate, advise, adjudicate, or administer justice in a court of law. May sentence defendant in criminal cases according to government statutes or sentencing guidelines. May determine liability of defendant in civil cases. May perform wedding ceremonies.

#9. Podiatrists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $143,150 (#29 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $151,110 (9,710 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA ($229,330)

— Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($226,260)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($221,380)

Job description: Diagnose and treat diseases and deformities of the human foot.

#8. Dentists, general

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $156,690 (#201 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 460



National

– Annual mean salary: $180,830 (95,920 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($286,540)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($278,790)

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($278,390)

Job description: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care.

#7. Nurse anesthetists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $172,970 (#65 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $189,190 (41,960 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($271,940)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($262,890)

— Green Bay, WI ($239,140)

Job description: Administer anesthesia, monitor patient’s vital signs, and oversee patient recovery from anesthesia. May assist anesthesiologists, surgeons, other physicians, or dentists. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.

#6. Psychiatrists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $179,770 (#78 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $217,100 (25,540 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($297,710)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($289,580)

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($287,220)

Job description: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent mental disorders.

#5. Pediatricians, general

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $182,600 (#38 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 770



National

– Annual mean salary: $184,570 (27,550 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($280,860)

— State College, PA ($275,730)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($275,610)

Job description: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases and injuries in children. May refer patients to specialists for further diagnosis or treatment, as needed.

#4. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $182,990 (#80 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $251,650 (37,900 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($305,480)

— Akron, OH ($297,710)

— Lincoln, NE ($296,150)

Job description: Diagnose and perform surgery to treat and prevent rheumatic and other diseases in the musculoskeletal system.

#3. Law teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $190,320 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $134,760 (14,930 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN ($190,320)

— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($180,020)

— Tallahassee, FL ($164,590)

Job description: Teach courses in law. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#2. Family medicine physicians

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $194,990 (#199 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $214,370 (98,590 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA ($309,800)

— Napa, CA ($302,040)

— Gadsden, AL ($292,110)

Job description: Diagnose, treat, and provide preventive care to individuals and families across the lifespan. May refer patients to specialists when needed for further diagnosis or treatment.

#1. Orthodontists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $231,940 (#5 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $237,990 (5,040 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tulsa, OK ($286,050)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($262,340)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($255,620)

Job description: Examine, diagnose, and treat dental malocclusions and oral cavity anomalies. Design and fabricate appliances to realign teeth and jaws to produce and maintain normal function and to improve appearance.