While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelor’s in Nashville using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor’s degree in Nashville.

50. Occupational health and safety specialists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $75,410

#137 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 530

National

Annual mean salary: $78,110

Employment: 95,960

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,250)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($107,790)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($101,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,250) — Kennewick-Richland, WA ($107,790) — Santa Rosa, CA ($101,190) Job description: Review, evaluate, and analyze work environments and design programs and procedures to control, eliminate, and prevent disease or injury caused by chemical, physical, and biological agents or ergonomic factors. May conduct inspections and enforce adherence to laws and regulations governing the health and safety of individuals. May be employed in the public or private sector.

49. Art directors

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $76,520

#81 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 200

National

Annual mean salary: $114,490

Employment: 40,950

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,660)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($142,260)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,070) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,660) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($142,260) Job description: Formulate design concepts and presentation approaches for visual productions and media, such as print, broadcasting, video, and film. Direct workers engaged in artwork or layout design.

48. Management analysts

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $76,620

#273 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 6,160

National

Annual mean salary: $97,580

Employment: 734,000

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($163,720)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($157,490)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,250)

— Dothan, AL ($163,720) — Barnstable Town, MA ($157,490) — Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,250) Job description: Conduct organizational studies and evaluations, design systems and procedures, conduct work simplification and measurement studies, and prepare operations and procedures manuals to assist management in operating more efficiently and effectively. Includes program analysts and management consultants.

47. Emergency management directors

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $76,820

#43 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

National

Annual mean salary: $84,310

Employment: 10,210

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($138,590)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($122,610)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,820) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($138,590) — Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($122,610) Job description: Plan and direct disaster response or crisis management activities, provide disaster preparedness training, and prepare emergency plans and procedures for natural (e.g., hurricanes, floods, earthquakes), wartime, or technological (e.g., nuclear power plant emergencies or hazardous materials spills) disasters or hostage situations.

46. Network and computer systems administrators

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $77,980

#183 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,000

National

Annual mean salary: $89,460

Employment: 339,560

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,260)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($116,840)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($111,790)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,260) — Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($116,840) — Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($111,790) Job description: Install, configure, and maintain an organization’s local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN), data communications network, operating systems, and physical and virtual servers. Perform system monitoring and verify the integrity and availability of hardware, network, and server resources and systems. Review system and application logs and verify completion of scheduled jobs, including system backups. Analyze network and server resource consumption and control user access. Install and upgrade software and maintain software licenses. May assist in network modeling, analysis, planning, and coordination between network and data communications hardware and software.

45. Credit analysts

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $79,850

#71 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 690

National

Annual mean salary: $86,170

Employment: 72,090

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($126,820)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($122,540)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($119,980)

— Danbury, CT ($126,820) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($122,540) — Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($119,980) Job description: Analyze credit data and financial statements of individuals or firms to determine the degree of risk involved in extending credit or lending money. Prepare reports with credit information for use in decisionmaking.

44. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $80,830

#189 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 5,830

National

Annual mean salary: $99,680

Employment: 288,150

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, NY ($150,650)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,850)

— Battle Creek, MI ($141,310)

— Rochester, NY ($150,650) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,850) — Battle Creek, MI ($141,310) Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers where technical or scientific knowledge is required in such areas as biology, engineering, chemistry, and electronics, normally obtained from at least 2 years of postsecondary education.

43. Fashion designers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $81,270

#9 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $87,210

Employment: 21,050

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($99,650)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($91,210)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,140)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($99,650) — Portsmouth, NH-ME ($91,210) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,140) Job description: Design clothing and accessories. Create original designs or adapt fashion trends.

42. Financial examiners

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $81,950

#59 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 680

National

Annual mean salary: $92,730

Employment: 68,210

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,230)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,050)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($124,620)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,230) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,050) — Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($124,620) Job description: Enforce or ensure compliance with laws and regulations governing financial and securities institutions and financial and real estate transactions. May examine, verify, or authenticate records.

41. Computer systems analysts

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $83,200

#187 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 4,920

National

Annual mean salary: $99,020

Employment: 574,450

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,350)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,070)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,970) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,350) — Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,070) Job description: Analyze science, engineering, business, and other data processing problems to develop and implement solutions to complex applications problems, system administration issues, or network concerns. Perform systems management and integration functions, improve existing computer systems, and review computer system capabilities, workflow, and schedule limitations. May analyze or recommend commercially available software.

40. Producers and directors

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $83,840

#13 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,070

National

Annual mean salary: $96,690

Employment: 119,490

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($135,160)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,250)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($122,140)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($135,160) — Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,250) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($122,140) Job description: Produce or direct stage, television, radio, video, or film productions for entertainment, information, or instruction. Responsible for creative decisions, such as interpretation of script, choice of actors or guests, set design, sound, special effects, and choreography.

39. Materials engineers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $84,840

#79 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $100,550

Employment: 24,740

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($134,530)

— Boulder, CO ($131,510)

— Albuquerque, NM ($130,470)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($134,530) — Boulder, CO ($131,510) — Albuquerque, NM ($130,470) Job description: Evaluate materials and develop machinery and processes to manufacture materials for use in products that must meet specialized design and performance specifications. Develop new uses for known materials. Includes those engineers working with composite materials or specializing in one type of material, such as graphite, metal and metal alloys, ceramics and glass, plastics and polymers, and naturally occurring materials. Includes metallurgists and metallurgical engineers, ceramic engineers, and welding engineers.

38. Industrial engineers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $84,860

#204 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,570

National

Annual mean salary: $93,610

Employment: 290,190

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($125,760)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,710)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,510)

— Billings, MT ($125,760) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,710) — Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,510) Job description: Design, develop, test, and evaluate integrated systems for managing industrial production processes, including human work factors, quality control, inventory control, logistics and material flow, cost analysis, and production coordination.

37. Electronics engineers, except computer

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $85,600

#171 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 470

National

Annual mean salary: $112,320

Employment: 122,320

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,210)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($134,110)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($131,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,210) — Austin-Round Rock, TX ($134,110) — Idaho Falls, ID ($131,740) Job description: Research, design, develop, or test electronic components and systems for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use employing knowledge of electronic theory and materials properties. Design electronic circuits and components for use in fields such as telecommunications, aerospace guidance and propulsion control, acoustics, or instruments and controls.

36. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $88,290

#54 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,900

National

Annual mean salary: $96,540

Employment: 440,300

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,380)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($155,340)

— Missoula, MT ($122,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,380) — Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($155,340) — Missoula, MT ($122,420) Job description: Buy and sell securities or commodities in investment and trading firms, or provide financial services to businesses and individuals. May advise customers about stocks, bonds, mutual funds, commodities, and market conditions.

35. Information security analysts

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $88,300

#142 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,050

National

Annual mean salary: $107,580

Employment: 138,000

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($147,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,910)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($130,620)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($147,160) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,910) — Idaho Falls, ID ($130,620) Job description: Plan, implement, upgrade, or monitor security measures for the protection of computer networks and information. Assess system vulnerabilities for security risks and propose and implement risk mitigation strategies. May ensure appropriate security controls are in place that will safeguard digital files and vital electronic infrastructure. May respond to computer security breaches and viruses.

34. Agents and business managers of artists, performers, and athletes

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $88,790

#11 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 590

National

Annual mean salary: $98,070

Employment: 16,240

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($113,230)

— Cleveland-Elyria, OH ($110,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,210)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($113,230) — Cleveland-Elyria, OH ($110,900) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,210) Job description: Represent and promote artists, performers, and athletes in dealings with current or prospective employers. May handle contract negotiation and other business matters for clients.

33. Civil engineers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $89,090

#156 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,260

National

Annual mean salary: $95,440

Employment: 300,850

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($125,910)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($121,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,860)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($125,910) — Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($121,970) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,860) Job description: Perform engineering duties in planning, designing, and overseeing construction and maintenance of building structures and facilities, such as roads, railroads, airports, bridges, harbors, channels, dams, irrigation projects, pipelines, power plants, and water and sewage systems.

32. Mechanical engineers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $89,870

#146 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 760

National

Annual mean salary: $95,560

Employment: 293,960

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,190)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($123,700)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,760) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,190) — Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($123,700) Job description: Perform engineering duties in planning and designing tools, engines, machines, and other mechanically functioning equipment. Oversee installation, operation, maintenance, and repair of equipment such as centralized heat, gas, water, and steam systems.

31. Construction managers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $90,420

#239 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $107,260

Employment: 285,640

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($161,780)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($154,800)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($153,490)

— Napa, CA ($161,780) — Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($154,800) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($153,490) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate, usually through subordinate supervisory personnel, activities concerned with the construction and maintenance of structures, facilities, and systems. Participate in the conceptual development of a construction project and oversee its organization, scheduling, budgeting, and implementation. Includes managers in specialized construction fields, such as carpentry or plumbing.

30. Architects, except landscape and naval

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $91,480

#47 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 700

National

Annual mean salary: $89,470

Employment: 103,900

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,510)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($112,110)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,930) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,510) — Santa Rosa, CA ($112,110) Job description: Plan and design structures, such as private residences, office buildings, theaters, factories, and other structural property.

29. Computer hardware engineers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $92,720

#92 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $126,140

Employment: 64,710

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($179,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($171,540)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,780)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($179,570) — Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($171,540) — Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,780) Job description: Research, design, develop, or test computer or computer-related equipment for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use. May supervise the manufacturing and installation of computer or computer-related equipment and components.

28. Atmospheric and space scientists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $92,850

#38 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $100,550

Employment: 10,210

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($128,100)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($123,080)

— Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($121,200)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($128,100) — Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($123,080) — Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($121,200) Job description: Investigate atmospheric phenomena and interpret meteorological data, gathered by surface and air stations, satellites, and radar to prepare reports and forecasts for public and other uses. Includes weather analysts and forecasters whose functions require the detailed knowledge of meteorology.

27. Compensation and benefits managers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $93,290

#65 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $137,160

Employment: 16,340

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($194,810)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($184,050)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,840)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($194,810) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($184,050) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,840) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate compensation and benefits activities of an organization.

26. Personal financial advisors

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $94,040

#197 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 760

National

Annual mean salary: $122,490

Employment: 218,050

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Gainesville, FL ($206,120)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($169,850)

— Tyler, TX ($169,690)

— Gainesville, FL ($206,120) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($169,850) — Tyler, TX ($169,690) Job description: Advise clients on financial plans using knowledge of tax and investment strategies, securities, insurance, pension plans, and real estate. Duties include assessing clients’ assets, liabilities, cash flow, insurance coverage, tax status, and financial objectives. May also buy and sell financial assets for clients.

25. Computer programmers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $94,120

#49 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 960

National

Annual mean salary: $95,640

Employment: 178,140

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,420)

— Midland, TX ($119,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,530)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,420) — Midland, TX ($119,390) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,530) Job description: Create, modify, and test the code and scripts that allow computer applications to run. Work from specifications drawn up by software and web developers or other individuals. May develop and write computer programs to store, locate, and retrieve specific documents, data, and information.

24. Database administrators and architects

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $94,280

#81 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,170

National

Annual mean salary: $101,090

Employment: 133,630

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($126,540)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($120,430)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,340) — Trenton, NJ ($126,540) — Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($120,430) Job description: Administer, test, and implement computer databases, applying knowledge of database management systems. Coordinate changes to computer databases. Identify, investigate, and resolve database performance issues, database capacity, and database scalability. May plan, coordinate, and implement security measures to safeguard computer databases.

23. Chemical engineers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $94,400

#77 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $114,820

Employment: 25,770

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($158,110)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($147,310)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($140,750)

— Midland, TX ($158,110) — Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($147,310) — Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($140,750) Job description: Design chemical plant equipment and devise processes for manufacturing chemicals and products, such as gasoline, synthetic rubber, plastics, detergents, cement, paper, and pulp, by applying principles and technology of chemistry, physics, and engineering.

22. Electrical engineers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $94,420

#176 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 650

National

Annual mean salary: $105,990

Employment: 185,220

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,480)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($130,150)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($125,700)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,480) — Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($130,150) — Idaho Falls, ID ($125,700) Job description: Research, design, develop, test, or supervise the manufacturing and installation of electrical equipment, components, or systems for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use.

21. Microbiologists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $94,440

#12 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $91,840

Employment: 19,710

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($112,850)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,130)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($110,690)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($112,850) — Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,130) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($110,690) Job description: Investigate the growth, structure, development, and other characteristics of microscopic organisms, such as bacteria, algae, or fungi. Includes medical microbiologists who study the relationship between organisms and disease or the effects of antibiotics on microorganisms.

20. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $94,960

#169 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 7,300

National

Annual mean salary: $114,270

Employment: 1,476,800

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,740)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($140,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,480) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,740) — Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($140,930) Job description: Research, design, and develop computer and network software or specialized utility programs. Analyze user needs and develop software solutions, applying principles and techniques of computer science, engineering, and mathematical analysis. Update software or enhance existing software capabilities. May work with computer hardware engineers to integrate hardware and software systems, and develop specifications and performance requirements. May maintain databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team.

19. Computer network architects

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $96,530

#155 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,270

National

Annual mean salary: $119,230

Employment: 159,350

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,950)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($152,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,250)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,950) — Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($152,060) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,250) Job description: Design and implement computer and information networks, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), intranets, extranets, and other data communications networks. Perform network modeling, analysis, and planning, including analysis of capacity needs for network infrastructures. May also design network and computer security measures. May research and recommend network and data communications hardware and software.

18. Human resources managers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $98,360

#261 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,620

National

Annual mean salary: $134,580

Employment: 156,600

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($194,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,890)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($179,870)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($194,040) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,890) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($179,870) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate human resources activities and staff of an organization.

17. Advertising and promotions managers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $99,880

#50 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 250

National

Annual mean salary: $147,560

Employment: 22,490

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($220,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($185,490)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($181,540)

— Boulder, CO ($220,420) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($185,490) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($181,540) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate advertising policies and programs or produce collateral materials, such as posters, contests, coupons, or giveaways, to create extra interest in the purchase of a product or service for a department, an entire organization, or on an account basis.

16. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $100,700

#34 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $186,870

Employment: 83,550

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($259,010)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($254,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($252,430)

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($259,010) — Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($254,640) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($252,430) Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft, usually on scheduled air carrier routes, for the transport of passengers and cargo. Requires Federal Air Transport certificate and rating for specific aircraft type used. Includes regional, national, and international airline pilots and flight instructors of airline pilots.

15. Sales engineers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $101,090

#73 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 180

National

Annual mean salary: $117,270

Employment: 63,780

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($163,860)

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($158,140)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($155,490)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($163,860) — Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($158,140) — Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($155,490) Job description: Sell business goods or services, the selling of which requires a technical background equivalent to a baccalaureate degree in engineering.

14. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $101,130

#40 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $97,330

Employment: 23,780

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($123,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,700)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($121,330)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($123,730) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,700) — Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($121,330) Job description: Promote worksite or product safety by applying knowledge of industrial processes, mechanics, chemistry, psychology, and industrial health and safety laws. Includes industrial product safety engineers.

13. Industrial production managers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $101,990

#276 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,250

National

Annual mean salary: $118,190

Employment: 179,570

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($171,890)

— Florence, SC ($167,660)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($155,320)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($171,890) — Florence, SC ($167,660) — Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($155,320) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the work activities and resources necessary for manufacturing products in accordance with cost, quality, and quantity specifications.

12. Training and development managers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $104,790

#84 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 450

National

Annual mean salary: $125,920

Employment: 38,710

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($178,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,750)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($178,590) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,570) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,750) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the training and development activities and staff of an organization.

11. Natural sciences managers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $108,360

#104 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $154,930

Employment: 75,870

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($221,460)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($214,020)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($205,120)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($221,460) — Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($214,020) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($205,120) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as life sciences, physical sciences, mathematics, statistics, and research and development in these fields.

10. Medical and health services managers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $112,280

#167 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 4,070

National

Annual mean salary: $118,800

Employment: 402,540

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($174,010)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($171,430)

— Madera, CA ($168,090)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($174,010) — Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($171,430) — Madera, CA ($168,090) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate medical and health services in hospitals, clinics, managed care organizations, public health agencies, or similar organizations.

9. Actuaries

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $114,230

#34 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $123,180

Employment: 22,480

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($156,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,230)

— San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX ($142,550)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($156,910) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,230) — San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX ($142,550) Job description: Analyze statistical data, such as mortality, accident, sickness, disability, and retirement rates and construct probability tables to forecast risk and liability for payment of future benefits. May ascertain insurance rates required and cash reserves necessary to ensure payment of future benefits.

8. Purchasing managers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $114,570

#116 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 480

National

Annual mean salary: $132,660

Employment: 70,960

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($181,240)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,300)

— Morgantown, WV ($167,740)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($181,240) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,300) — Morgantown, WV ($167,740) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of buyers, purchasing officers, and related workers involved in purchasing materials, products, and services. Includes wholesale or retail trade merchandising managers and procurement managers.

7. Marketing managers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $122,790

#162 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,470

National

Annual mean salary: $154,470

Employment: 270,200

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($213,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($211,210)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,260)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($213,180) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($211,210) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,260) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors, and identify potential customers. Develop pricing strategies with the goal of maximizing the firm’s profits or share of the market while ensuring the firm’s customers are satisfied. Oversee product development or monitor trends that indicate the need for new products and services.

6. Financial managers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $123,970

#183 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 7,490

National

Annual mean salary: $151,510

Employment: 653,080

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670) — Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.

5. General and operations managers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $124,690

#78 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 18,450

National

Annual mean salary: $125,740

Employment: 2,347,420

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations, overseeing multiple departments or locations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services. Usually manage through subordinate supervisors. Excludes First-Line Supervisors.

4. Computer and information systems managers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $128,190

#170 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,870

National

Annual mean salary: $161,730

Employment: 457,290

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($235,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($212,480)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($201,320)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($235,040) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($212,480) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($201,320) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis, and computer programming.

3. Sales managers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $135,150

#130 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,630

National

Annual mean salary: $147,580

Employment: 390,170

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($207,070)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,700)

— Trenton, NJ ($186,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($207,070) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,700) — Trenton, NJ ($186,960) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the actual distribution or movement of a product or service to the customer. Coordinate sales distribution by establishing sales territories, quotas, and goals and establish training programs for sales representatives. Analyze sales statistics gathered by staff to determine sales potential and inventory requirements and monitor the preferences of customers.

2. Architectural and engineering managers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $137,570

#156 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 880

National

Annual mean salary: $158,100

Employment: 195,900

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($226,920)

— Amarillo, TX ($199,940)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,610)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($226,920) — Amarillo, TX ($199,940) — Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,610) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as architecture and engineering or research and development in these fields.

1. Chief executives

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $176,180

#186 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 4,000

National