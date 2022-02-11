From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high-school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary non-degree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered.

Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Nashville that don’t require a college degree.

#50. Postal service mail carriers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $53,380

– #101 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,880



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($56,520)

— Burlington, NC ($55,750)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($55,680)

– Job description: Sort and deliver mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Deliver mail on established route by vehicle or on foot. Includes postal service mail carriers employed by USPS contractors.

#49. Brickmasons and blockmasons

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $53,420

– #93 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 880



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($90,610)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($90,290)

— Pittsfield, MA ($90,070)

– Job description: Lay and bind building materials, such as brick, structural tile, concrete block, cinder block, glass block, and terra-cotta block, with mortar and other substances, to construct or repair walls, partitions, arches, sewers, and other structures.

#48. Camera and photographic equipment repairers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $53,660

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $42,740

– Employment: 3,320

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($53,730)

— Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN ($53,660)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($48,160)

– Job description: Repair and adjust cameras and photographic equipment, including commercial video and motion picture camera equipment.

#47. Travel agents

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $54,620

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490



National

– Annual mean salary: $46,650

– Employment: 55,180

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($65,040)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($64,450)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($60,380)

– Job description: Plan and sell transportation and accommodations for customers. Determine destination, modes of transportation, travel dates, costs, and accommodations required. May also describe, plan, and arrange itineraries and sell tour packages. May assist in resolving clients’ travel problems.

#46. Tax preparers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $55,240

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,400



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,710

– Employment: 62,600

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,160)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($80,580)

— Anchorage, AK ($78,470)

– Job description: Prepare tax returns for individuals or small businesses.

#45. Locksmiths and safe repairers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $55,860

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $46,240

– Employment: 16,180

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($69,220)

— Fresno, CA ($67,890)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($66,500)

– Job description: Repair and open locks, make keys, change locks and safe combinations, and install and repair safes.

#44. Insurance sales agents

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $56,320

– #234 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,890



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

#43. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $56,570

– #152 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,480



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

#42. Chefs and head cooks

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $56,920

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,740

– Employment: 101,490

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,210)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($90,840)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($86,460)

– Job description: Direct and may participate in the preparation, seasoning, and cooking of salads, soups, fish, meats, vegetables, desserts, or other foods. May plan and price menu items, order supplies, and keep records and accounts.

#41. Brokerage clerks

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $56,950

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,460

– Employment: 44,720

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($75,240)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($73,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($69,860)

– Job description: Perform duties related to the purchase, sale, or holding of securities. Duties include writing orders for stock purchases or sales, computing transfer taxes, verifying stock transactions, accepting and delivering securities, tracking stock price fluctuations, computing equity, distributing dividends, and keeping records of daily transactions and holdings.

#40. Electrical and electronics installers and repairers, transportation equipment

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $57,050

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,440

– Employment: 10,390

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($102,210)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($89,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($81,550)

– Job description: Install, adjust, or maintain mobile electronics communication equipment, including sound, sonar, security, navigation, and surveillance systems on trains, watercraft, or other mobile equipment.

#39. Private detectives and investigators

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $58,020

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,100

– Employment: 32,200

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,550)

— Fresno, CA ($79,220)

— Anchorage, AK ($77,960)

– Job description: Gather, analyze, compile, and report information regarding individuals or organizations to clients, or detect occurrences of unlawful acts or infractions of rules in private establishment.

#38. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $58,240

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,810



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,320)

— New Bedford, MA ($75,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,460)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul buses and trucks, or maintain and repair any type of diesel engines. Includes mechanics working primarily with automobile or marine diesel engines.

#37. Industrial machinery mechanics

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $58,450

– #122 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,410



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

#36. Title examiners, abstractors, and searchers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $58,490

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 690



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,950

– Employment: 54,960

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salem, OR ($73,530)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($71,970)

— Greeley, CO ($71,560)

– Job description: Search real estate records, examine titles, or summarize pertinent legal or insurance documents or details for a variety of purposes. May compile lists of mortgages, contracts, and other instruments pertaining to titles by searching public and private records for law firms, real estate agencies, or title insurance companies.

#35. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $59,010

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,910)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,970)

— Springfield, IL ($102,660)

– Job description: Operate or maintain stationary engines, boilers, or other mechanical equipment to provide utilities for buildings or industrial processes. Operate equipment such as steam engines, generators, motors, turbines, and steam boilers.

#34. Fire inspectors and investigators

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $59,130

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,680

– Employment: 14,010

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($129,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,610)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($102,370)

– Job description: Inspect buildings to detect fire hazards and enforce local ordinances and state laws, or investigate and gather facts to determine cause of fires and explosions.

#33. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $59,190

– #134 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 14,440



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#32. Advertising sales agents

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $59,220

– #85 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 640



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

– Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.

#31. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $59,480

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,940



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,980

– Employment: 190,510

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,280)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($92,920)

— Fairbanks, AK ($87,940)

– Job description: Install, set up, rearrange, or remove switching, distribution, routing, and dialing equipment used in central offices or headends. Service or repair telephone, cable television, Internet, and other communications equipment on customers’ property. May install communications equipment or communications wiring in buildings.

#30. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $59,660

– #236 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,110



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

#29. Crane and tower operators

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $59,940

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($89,250)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,670)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,410)

– Job description: Operate mechanical boom and cable or tower and cable equipment to lift and move materials, machines, or products in many directions.

#28. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $60,610

– #112 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,960



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

#27. Lodging managers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $60,800

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 31,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($108,990)

— Reno, NV ($106,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,560)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that provides lodging and other accommodations.

#26. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $60,890

– #73 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.

#25. Sound engineering technicians

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $61,070

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,210

– Employment: 10,870

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($89,500)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($76,790)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($71,740)

– Job description: Assemble and operate equipment to record, synchronize, mix, edit, or reproduce sound, including music, voices, or sound effects, for theater, video, film, television, podcasts, sporting events, and other productions.

#24. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $61,680

– #271 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,710



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

#23. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $61,830

– #289 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,900



National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#22. Construction and building inspectors

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $62,350

– #115 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

#21. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $62,720

– #102 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,040

– Employment: 128,300

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($95,680)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,710)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($87,830)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul aircraft engines and assemblies, such as hydraulic and pneumatic systems.

#20. Aircraft cargo handling supervisors

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $65,140

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,620

– Employment: 10,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($83,080)

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($77,290)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($71,970)

– Job description: Supervise and coordinate the activities of ground crew in the loading, unloading, securing, and staging of aircraft cargo or baggage. May determine the quantity and orientation of cargo and compute aircraft center of gravity. May accompany aircraft as member of flight crew and monitor and handle cargo in flight, and assist and brief passengers on safety and emergency procedures. Includes loadmasters.

#19. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $65,770

– #110 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,860



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

#18. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $65,970

– #220 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,760



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#17. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $66,520

– #259 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,910



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

#16. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $67,690

– #92 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,970



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#15. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $69,340

– #150 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,170

– Employment: 69,000

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($187,890)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($181,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,050)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in firefighting and fire prevention and control.

#14. Bailiffs

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $72,160

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,730

– Employment: 18,120

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($72,570)

— Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN ($72,160)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($71,400)

– Job description: Maintain order in courts of law.

#13. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $75,270

– #240 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,070



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

#12. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $75,590

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,150

– Employment: 23,070

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($113,410)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($111,660)

— Anchorage, AK ($111,470)

– Job description: Inspect, test, repair, or maintain electrical equipment in generating stations, substations, and in-service relays.

#11. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $77,600

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,740

– Employment: 27,590

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($122,730)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($111,530)

— Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN ($111,140)

– Job description: Command or supervise operations of ships and water vessels, such as tugboats and ferryboats. Required to hold license issued by U.S. Coast Guard.

#10. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $79,120

– #168 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,340



National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#9. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $79,790

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650



National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.

#8. Detectives and criminal investigators

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $80,060

– #144 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

#7. Commercial pilots

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $83,320

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)

— Medford, OR ($152,730)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)

– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires Commercial Pilot certificate. Includes charter pilots with similar certification, and air ambulance and air tour pilots. Excludes regional, national, and international airline pilots.

#6. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $87,810

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,660

– Employment: 13,880

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,130)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($95,920)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($92,630)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate operational, administrative, management, and support services of a U.S. post office; or coordinate activities of workers engaged in postal and related work in assigned post office.

#5. Transportation inspectors

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $88,670

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370)

– Job description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people. Includes rail transportation inspectors, such as freight inspectors, rail inspectors, and other inspectors of transportation vehicles not elsewhere classified.

#4. Power plant operators

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $91,910

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,890

– Employment: 32,960

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,420)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,830)

— Redding, CA ($106,030)

– Job description: Control, operate, or maintain machinery to generate electric power. Includes auxiliary equipment operators.

#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $94,490

– #175 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,460



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

#2. Power distributors and dispatchers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $100,070

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $93,260

– Employment: 9,940

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,200)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($126,870)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($120,200)

– Job description: Coordinate, regulate, or distribute electricity or steam.

#1. Continuous mining machine operators

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $105,170

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,340

– Employment: 14,990

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN ($105,170)

— Wheeling, WV-OH ($64,140)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($61,170)

– Job description: Operate self-propelled mining machines that rip coal, metal and nonmetal ores, rock, stone, or sand from the mine face and load it onto conveyors, shuttle cars, or trucks in a continuous operation.

