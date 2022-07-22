The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which is cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university comes in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

Kot500 // Shutterstock

#50. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $51,750

– #169 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,580



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)

Glen Jones // Shutterstock

#49. Layout workers, metal and plastic

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $52,130

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $50,980

– Employment: 7,570

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,050)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($62,170)

— Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($57,820)

Dispossessed1974 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Multiple machine tool setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $52,250

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,410



National

– Annual mean salary: $39,800

– Employment: 134,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Mankato-North Mankato, MN ($54,510)

— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($52,470)

— Lafayette, LA ($52,280)

welcomia // Shutterstock

#47. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $52,630

– #281 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)

Pxhere

#46. Maintenance workers, machinery

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $52,870

– #113 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,160



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,960

– Employment: 65,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Western Wyoming nonmetropolitan area ($77,890)

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($77,690)

— Savannah, GA ($76,260)

Canva

#45. Construction and building inspectors

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $52,920

– #342 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

Hulton Archive // Getty Images

#44. Electricians

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $53,110

– #325 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,720



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)

Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#43. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $53,260

– #196 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)

John Leung // Shutterstock

#42. Brickmasons and blockmasons

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $53,280

– #126 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 590



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($95,980)

— Decatur, IL ($92,670)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($89,340)

Kitawit Jitaton // Shutterstock

#41. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $53,450

– #183 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,860

– Employment: 122,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)

— Salinas, CA ($88,050)

Paolo Bona // Shutterstock

#40. Food service managers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $53,550

– #394 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,310



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

Unsplash

#39. Crane and tower operators

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $53,800

– #144 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)

— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)

kittirat roekburi // Shutterstock

#38. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $54,450

– #114 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)

— South Illinois nonmetropolitan area ($101,630)

rlat // Shutterstock

#37. Postal service clerks

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $54,630

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)

— Florence, SC ($59,360)

— Monroe, MI ($59,320)

wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#36. Hearing aid specialists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $54,640

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,630

– Employment: 7,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($75,130)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($73,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,300)

Erin Deleon // Shutterstock

#35. Postal service mail carriers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $54,730

– #98 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,910



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($57,160)

— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)

Dragana Gordic // Shutterstock

#34. Community health workers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $54,740

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $46,000

– Employment: 58,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($66,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($65,530)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($61,820)

Canva

#33. Traffic technicians

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $55,140

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,140

– Employment: 7,430

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,160)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($77,500)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($76,460)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#32. Brokerage clerks

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $55,770

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,460

– Employment: 44,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,310)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($69,330)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,970)

Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#31. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $56,170

– #233 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,620



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#30. Lodging managers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $56,980

– #156 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 31,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hawaii / Kauai nonmetropolitan area ($122,290)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#29. Chefs and head cooks

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $58,410

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 980



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,740

– Employment: 101,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)

— Massachusetts nonmetropolitan area ($79,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)

Peter Braakmann // Shutterstock

#28. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $59,400

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,420

– Employment: 22,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— South Arkansas nonmetropolitan area ($85,480)

— Northwestern Idaho nonmetropolitan area ($77,330)

— Longview, WA ($74,500)

Rebekah Zemansky // Shutterstock

#27. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $59,450

– #126 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#26. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $60,020

– #176 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,280



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#25. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $60,070

– #451 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,820



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

SritanaN // Shutterstock

#24. Industrial machinery mechanics

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $60,710

– #126 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,770



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)

— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)

— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)

Tim Goode/PA Images // Getty Images

#23. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $61,680

– #262 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,460



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#22. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $61,970

– #115 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 17,970



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

Canva

#20 (tie). Boilermakers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $64,460

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,430

– Employment: 14,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,660)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($96,080)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($90,620)

Christian Lagerek // Shutterstock

#20 (tie). Gas plant operators

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $64,460

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,290

– Employment: 14,990

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($98,750)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($97,080)

sculpies // Shutterstock

#19. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $65,710

– #331 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,470



National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#18. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $65,800

– #267 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,870



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#17. Insurance sales agents

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $65,810

– #158 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,980



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

#16. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $66,430

– #211 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,530



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)

4 PM production // Shutterstock

#15. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $67,350

– #334 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,360



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

DenisKlimov // Shutterstock

#14. Aircraft cargo handling supervisors

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $69,270

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,620

– Employment: 10,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($79,660)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($72,800)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($71,910)

ITisha // Shutterstock

#13. Bailiffs

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $69,600

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,730

– Employment: 18,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN ($69,600)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($69,050)

— Glens Falls, NY ($66,980)

Canva

#12. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $72,780

– #334 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,410



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock

#11. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $72,980

– #244 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 950



National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)

Canva

#10. Transportation inspectors

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $75,730

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)

— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)

Prath // Shutterstock

#9. Detectives and criminal investigators

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $78,280

– #180 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 730



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock

#8. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $80,410

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,130



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— Piedmont North Carolina nonmetropolitan area ($105,220)

g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#7. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $86,150

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,230



National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

michaeljung // Shutterstock

#6. Power plant operators

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $87,000

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,890

– Employment: 32,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($129,650)

— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#5. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $88,960

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,660

– Employment: 13,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)

Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $93,980

– #233 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,670



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

Lovely Bird // Shutterstock

#3. Power distributors and dispatchers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $97,910

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $93,260

– Employment: 9,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($131,560)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($129,570)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($123,540)

Skycolors // Shutterstock

#2. Commercial pilots

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $102,560

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#1. Real estate brokers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $102,580

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,630

– Employment: 44,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($152,460)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($133,810)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($132,320)