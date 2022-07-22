The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which is cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university comes in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.
Kot500 // Shutterstock
#50. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $51,750
– #169 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,580
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,090
– Employment: 253,010
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)
Glen Jones // Shutterstock
#49. Layout workers, metal and plastic
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $52,130
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,980
– Employment: 7,570
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,050)
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($62,170)
— Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($57,820)
Dispossessed1974 // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Multiple machine tool setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $52,250
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,410
National
– Annual mean salary: $39,800
– Employment: 134,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Mankato-North Mankato, MN ($54,510)
— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($52,470)
— Lafayette, LA ($52,280)
welcomia // Shutterstock
#47. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $52,630
– #281 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 560
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,000
– Employment: 147,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)
Pxhere
#46. Maintenance workers, machinery
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $52,870
– #113 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,160
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,960
– Employment: 65,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Western Wyoming nonmetropolitan area ($77,890)
— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($77,690)
— Savannah, GA ($76,260)
Canva
#45. Construction and building inspectors
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $52,920
– #342 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 560
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,470
– Employment: 113,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Haven, CT ($121,510)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
#44. Electricians
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $53,110
– #325 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,720
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,550
– Employment: 656,510
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)
Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock
#43. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $53,260
– #196 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,400
– Employment: 50,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)
John Leung // Shutterstock
#42. Brickmasons and blockmasons
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $53,280
– #126 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 590
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,420
– Employment: 59,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($95,980)
— Decatur, IL ($92,670)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($89,340)
Kitawit Jitaton // Shutterstock
#41. Telecommunications line installers and repairers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $53,450
– #183 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 440
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,860
– Employment: 122,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)
— Salinas, CA ($88,050)
Paolo Bona // Shutterstock
#40. Food service managers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $53,550
– #394 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,310
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,000
– Employment: 197,010
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)
Unsplash
#39. Crane and tower operators
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $53,800
– #144 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,010
– Employment: 44,060
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)
— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)
kittirat roekburi // Shutterstock
#38. Stationary engineers and boiler operators
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $54,450
– #114 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,170
– Employment: 29,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)
— South Illinois nonmetropolitan area ($101,630)
rlat // Shutterstock
#37. Postal service clerks
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $54,630
– #91 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,200
– Employment: 86,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)
— Florence, SC ($59,360)
— Monroe, MI ($59,320)
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock
#36. Hearing aid specialists
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $54,640
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,630
– Employment: 7,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($75,130)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($73,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,300)
Erin Deleon // Shutterstock
#35. Postal service mail carriers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $54,730
– #98 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,910
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,180
– Employment: 333,570
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Modesto, CA ($57,160)
— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)
Dragana Gordic // Shutterstock
#34. Community health workers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $54,740
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $46,000
– Employment: 58,670
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($66,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($65,530)
— Bend-Redmond, OR ($61,820)
Canva
#33. Traffic technicians
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $55,140
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,140
– Employment: 7,430
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,160)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($77,500)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($76,460)
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#32. Brokerage clerks
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $55,770
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,460
– Employment: 44,720
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,310)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($69,330)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,970)
Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock
#31. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $56,170
– #233 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,620
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,100
– Employment: 417,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#30. Lodging managers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $56,980
– #156 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 500
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,270
– Employment: 31,790
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hawaii / Kauai nonmetropolitan area ($122,290)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)
DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock
#29. Chefs and head cooks
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $58,410
– #86 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 980
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,740
– Employment: 101,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)
— Massachusetts nonmetropolitan area ($79,820)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)
Peter Braakmann // Shutterstock
#28. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $59,400
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,420
– Employment: 22,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— South Arkansas nonmetropolitan area ($85,480)
— Northwestern Idaho nonmetropolitan area ($77,330)
— Longview, WA ($74,500)
Rebekah Zemansky // Shutterstock
#27. First-line supervisors of correctional officers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $59,450
– #126 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,600
– Employment: 53,420
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#26. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $60,020
– #176 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,280
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,230
– Employment: 503,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)
Stock Rocket // Shutterstock
#25. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $60,070
– #451 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,820
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,500
– Employment: 1,278,670
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)
— Napa, CA ($92,620)
SritanaN // Shutterstock
#24. Industrial machinery mechanics
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $60,710
– #126 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,770
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,350
– Employment: 385,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)
— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)
— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)
Tim Goode/PA Images // Getty Images
#23. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $61,680
– #262 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,460
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,490
– Employment: 977,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)
— Boulder, CO ($101,630)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)
GaudiLab // Shutterstock
#22. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $61,970
– #115 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 17,970
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,010
– Employment: 1,427,260
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)
Canva
#20 (tie). Boilermakers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $64,460
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,430
– Employment: 14,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,660)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($96,080)
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($90,620)
Christian Lagerek // Shutterstock
#20 (tie). Gas plant operators
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $64,460
– #56 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,290
– Employment: 14,990
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($98,750)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($97,080)
sculpies // Shutterstock
#19. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $65,710
– #331 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,470
National
– Annual mean salary: $72,990
– Employment: 614,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#18. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $65,800
– #267 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,870
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,650
– Employment: 287,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#17. Insurance sales agents
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $65,810
– #158 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,980
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,100
– Employment: 409,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)
Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock
#16. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $66,430
– #211 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,530
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,800
– Employment: 599,900
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)
— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)
4 PM production // Shutterstock
#15. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $67,350
– #334 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,360
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,100
– Employment: 475,000
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)
DenisKlimov // Shutterstock
#14. Aircraft cargo handling supervisors
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $69,270
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $59,620
– Employment: 10,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($79,660)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($72,800)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($71,910)
ITisha // Shutterstock
#13. Bailiffs
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $69,600
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,730
– Employment: 18,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN ($69,600)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($69,050)
— Glens Falls, NY ($66,980)
Canva
#12. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $72,780
– #334 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,410
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,180
– Employment: 122,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock
#11. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $72,980
– #244 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 950
National
– Annual mean salary: $74,410
– Employment: 114,930
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
— Salinas, CA ($110,180)
— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)
Canva
#10. Transportation inspectors
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $75,730
– #54 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,320
– Employment: 27,360
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)
— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)
Prath // Shutterstock
#9. Detectives and criminal investigators
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $78,280
– #180 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 730
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,300
– Employment: 105,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)
— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)
Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock
#8. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $80,410
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,130
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,210
– Employment: 219,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)
— Piedmont North Carolina nonmetropolitan area ($105,220)
g-stockstudio // Shutterstock
#7. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $86,150
– #141 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,230
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,120
– Employment: 240,290
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
michaeljung // Shutterstock
#6. Power plant operators
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $87,000
– #56 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,890
– Employment: 32,960
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fresno, CA ($129,650)
— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)
Ken Wolter // Shutterstock
#5. Postmasters and mail superintendents
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $88,960
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,660
– Employment: 13,880
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)
Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $93,980
– #233 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,670
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,100
– Employment: 132,210
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
Lovely Bird // Shutterstock
#3. Power distributors and dispatchers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $97,910
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $93,260
– Employment: 9,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($131,560)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($129,570)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($123,540)
Skycolors // Shutterstock
#2. Commercial pilots
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $102,560
– #96 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,830
– Employment: 37,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
— Savannah, GA ($177,450)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#1. Real estate brokers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $102,580
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,630
– Employment: 44,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($152,460)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($133,810)
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($132,320)