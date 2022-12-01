Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest-paying business jobs in your city.
#27. Tax preparers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $45,860
– #118 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 690
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,080
– Employment: 83,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)
#26. Meeting, convention, and event planners
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $47,710
– #209 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 520
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,850
– Employment: 98,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740)
#25. Credit counselors
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $51,110
– #49 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,430
– Employment: 31,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($74,570)
— Lincoln, NE ($69,990)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($66,410)
#24. Training and development specialists
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $57,450
– #312 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,650
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,620
– Employment: 336,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($111,580)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)
— Decatur, AL ($94,650)
#23. Human resources specialists
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $58,030
– #369 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,680
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,720
– Employment: 740,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)
#22. Fundraisers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $59,880
– #127 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 320
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,870
– Employment: 82,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,460)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,070)
— Salinas, CA ($83,760)
#21. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $60,290
– #204 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 770
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,810
– Employment: 87,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,980)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,830)
#20. Compliance officers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $62,780
– #347 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,200
National
– Annual mean salary: $75,810
– Employment: 334,340
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)
#19. Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $65,760
– #67 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,200
– Employment: 52,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($102,470)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,710)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,850)
#18. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $65,800
– #267 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,870
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,960
– Employment: 278,140
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Salinas, CA ($90,800)
#17. Market research analysts and marketing specialists
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $66,300
– #153 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,960
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,080
– Employment: 727,540
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)
#16. Logisticians
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $66,660
– #290 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,190
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,230
– Employment: 189,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)
— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)
#15. Labor relations specialists
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $66,690
– #124 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,070
– Employment: 63,810
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)
#14. Cost estimators
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $68,740
– #181 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 880
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,740
– Employment: 208,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)
#13. Insurance appraisers, auto damage
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $70,480
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,180
– Employment: 11,430
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salt Lake City, UT ($89,810)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($86,970)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($86,050)
#12. Insurance underwriters
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $71,680
– #103 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 980
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,940
– Employment: 107,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($121,000)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($108,990)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,150)
#11. Accountants and auditors
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $72,250
– #258 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,570
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,980
– Employment: 1,318,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)
#10. Budget analysts
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $72,890
– #136 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 410
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,240
– Employment: 47,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)
— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)
#9. Project management specialists
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $80,350
– #348 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,440
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,420
– Employment: 743,860
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)
#8. Loan officers
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $80,980
– #130 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,390
National
– Annual mean salary: $80,570
– Employment: 340,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)
— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)
— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)
#7. Credit analysts
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $82,620
– #60 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 580
National
– Annual mean salary: $88,030
– Employment: 68,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)
— Danbury, CT ($121,560)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)
#6. Management analysts
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $84,780
– #283 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,800
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,530
– Employment: 768,450
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($135,020)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)
#5. Financial risk specialists
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $84,920
– #80 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 550
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,610
– Employment: 54,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)
#4. Financial examiners
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $92,620
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,180
– Employment: 60,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)
#3. Financial and investment analysts
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $95,800
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,680
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,020
– Employment: 291,880
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)
#2. Agents and business managers of artists, performers, and athletes
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $97,500
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $116,410
– Employment: 12,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($132,660)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,780)
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($131,330)
#1. Personal financial advisors
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
– Annual mean salary: $108,980
– #188 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,590
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)