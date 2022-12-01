Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest-paying business jobs in your city.

Unsplash

#27. Tax preparers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $45,860

– #118 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 690



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,080

– Employment: 83,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)

Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#26. Meeting, convention, and event planners

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $47,710

– #209 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,850

– Employment: 98,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740)

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Canva

#25. Credit counselors

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $51,110

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360



National

– Annual mean salary: $50,430

– Employment: 31,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($74,570)

— Lincoln, NE ($69,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($66,410)

Kzenon // Shutterstock

#24. Training and development specialists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $57,450

– #312 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,650



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,620

– Employment: 336,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($111,580)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)

— Decatur, AL ($94,650)

Rido // Shutterstock

#23. Human resources specialists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $58,030

– #369 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,680



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,720

– Employment: 740,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#22. Fundraisers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $59,880

– #127 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,870

– Employment: 82,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,070)

— Salinas, CA ($83,760)

fizkes // Shutterstock

#21. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $60,290

– #204 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 770



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,810

– Employment: 87,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,980)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,830)

ernestoeslava // Pixabay

#20. Compliance officers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $62,780

– #347 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,200



National

– Annual mean salary: $75,810

– Employment: 334,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)

fizkes // Shutterstock

#19. Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $65,760

– #67 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,200

– Employment: 52,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($102,470)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,850)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#18. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $65,800

– #267 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,870



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,960

– Employment: 278,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Salinas, CA ($90,800)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#17. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $66,300

– #153 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,960



National

– Annual mean salary: $76,080

– Employment: 727,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)

Pakorn Khantiyaporn // Shutterstock

#16. Logisticians

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $66,660

– #290 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,190



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,230

– Employment: 189,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)

— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)

Geraldshields11 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Labor relations specialists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $66,690

– #124 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $77,070

– Employment: 63,810

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)

Mongta Studio // Shutterstock

#14. Cost estimators

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $68,740

– #181 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 880



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,740

– Employment: 208,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#13. Insurance appraisers, auto damage

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $70,480

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,180

– Employment: 11,430

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salt Lake City, UT ($89,810)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($86,970)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($86,050)

Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#12. Insurance underwriters

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $71,680

– #103 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 980



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,940

– Employment: 107,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($121,000)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($108,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,150)

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#11. Accountants and auditors

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $72,250

– #258 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,570



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,980

– Employment: 1,318,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

sabthai // Shutterstock

#10. Budget analysts

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $72,890

– #136 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410



National

– Annual mean salary: $84,240

– Employment: 47,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)

— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#9. Project management specialists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $80,350

– #348 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,440



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

comzeal images // Shutterstock

#8. Loan officers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $80,980

– #130 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,390



National

– Annual mean salary: $80,570

– Employment: 340,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)

— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

Flamingo Images // Shutterstock

#7. Credit analysts

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $82,620

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580



National

– Annual mean salary: $88,030

– Employment: 68,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)

— Danbury, CT ($121,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)

fizkes // Shutterstock

#6. Management analysts

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $84,780

– #283 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,800



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

THICHA SATAPITANON // Shutterstock

#5. Financial risk specialists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $84,920

– #80 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550



National

– Annual mean salary: $110,610

– Employment: 54,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)

Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock

#4. Financial examiners

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $92,620

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,180

– Employment: 60,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)

Undrey // Shutterstock

#3. Financial and investment analysts

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $95,800

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,680



National

– Annual mean salary: $103,020

– Employment: 291,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#2. Agents and business managers of artists, performers, and athletes

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $97,500

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $116,410

– Employment: 12,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($132,660)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,780)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($131,330)

Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Personal financial advisors

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $108,980

– #188 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,590



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)