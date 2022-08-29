Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.

Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher salary is about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. Despite this, many of these jobs are rewarding in more ways than one. In other words, education can be very lucrative—particularly within specialty fields.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying education jobs in Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Keep reading to discover the highest and lowest paying education jobs in your city.

Education Images // Getty Images

#44. Substitute teachers, short-term

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $20,750

– #402 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,450



National

– Annual mean salary: $38,410

– Employment: 374,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)

— Appleton, WI ($63,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)

Paul.J.West // Shutterstock

#43. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $27,890

– #276 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,880



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– Employment: 1,187,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)

Unsplash

#42. Library technicians

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $32,490

– #238 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $39,070

– Employment: 73,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($61,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,950)

— Napa, CA ($57,890)

CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images

#41. Preschool teachers, except special education

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $32,540

– #287 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,770



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,460

– Employment: 391,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

Pixabay

#40. Teaching assistants, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $34,410

– #90 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $41,170

– Employment: 121,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Arecibo, PR ($62,080)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($59,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($59,380)

Brian S. Hagberg // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Self-enrichment teachers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $34,900

– #373 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 910



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,230

– Employment: 216,910

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,350)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($66,650)

— Utica-Rome, NY ($63,470)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#38. Tutors

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $38,270

– #145 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 640



National

– Annual mean salary: $41,780

– Employment: 147,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Pittsfield, MA ($82,910)

— Santa Fe, NM ($68,440)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($60,110)

StockphotoVideo // Shutterstock

#37. Museum technicians and conservators

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $40,690

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,030

– Employment: 10,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,670)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($73,740)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($68,180)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#36. Adult basic education, adult secondary education, and english as a second language instructors

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $50,530

– #127 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,650

– Employment: 38,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($96,640)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,740)

Jeff Reed // flickr

#35. Archivists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $50,780

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,880

– Employment: 6,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($84,080)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($79,270)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,800)

Iam_Anupong // Shutterstock

#34. Kindergarten teachers, except special education

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $50,910

– #301 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,130



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,490

– Employment: 120,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($95,420)

— Kingston, NY ($92,160)

— Salinas, CA ($90,490)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#33. Special education teachers, preschool

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $52,590

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $71,970

– Employment: 21,130

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($101,190)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($100,010)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($97,900)

The Boston Globe // Getty Images

#32. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $53,210

– #345 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,790



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,080

– Employment: 1,329,280

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430)

— Salinas, CA ($91,280)

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#31. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $53,430

– #345 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,190



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,880

– Employment: 592,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)

— Yuba City, CA ($94,480)

DGLimages // Shutterstock

#30. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $54,440

– #286 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,270



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,090

– Employment: 187,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($102,210)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,730)

— Chico, CA ($88,430)

Canva

#29. Special education teachers, middle school

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $55,350

– #210 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,860

– Employment: 79,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,940)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($94,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,140)

B Brown // Shutterstock

#28. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $55,430

– #346 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,450



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,530

– Employment: 1,020,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)

Photographee.eu // Shutterstock

#27. Special education teachers, secondary school

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $55,920

– #272 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,100

– Employment: 145,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)

industryviews // Shutterstock

#26. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $56,230

– #221 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 780



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,960

– Employment: 84,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,160)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,490)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($115,060)

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#25. Librarians and media collections specialists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $57,440

– #206 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 660



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,180

– Employment: 127,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,990)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($89,220)

Kenny Holston // flickr

#24. Recreation and fitness studies teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $57,470

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,080

– Employment: 13,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($136,830)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($123,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,590)

Marcwathieu // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Curators

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $60,180

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,880

– Employment: 11,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($94,020)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,680)

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

industryviews // Shutterstock

#22. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $60,730

– #133 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,130

– Employment: 105,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200)

United States Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Agricultural sciences teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $62,880

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,520

– Employment: 8,570

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,040)

— Fort Collins, CO ($114,930)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($105,250)

Simon Fraser Universtiy // flickr

#20. Instructional coordinators

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $62,960

– #290 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,540



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,560

– Employment: 184,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salem, OR ($93,890)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($93,760)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,430)

Florida Fish and Wildlife // flickr

#19. Criminal justice and law enforcement teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $64,370

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,730

– Employment: 13,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($161,540)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($152,830)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($132,020)

COD Newsroom // Flickr

#18. English language and literature teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $65,390

– #130 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380



National

– Annual mean salary: $82,680

– Employment: 58,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($162,660)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,980)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($132,320)

Simon Fraser Universtiy // flickr

#17. Communications teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $65,820

– #84 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $84,580

– Employment: 27,330

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,400)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($127,260)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,320)

uroburos // pixabay

#16. Geography teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $66,530

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $88,150

– Employment: 3,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($140,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,200)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($116,120)

Shane Global // flickr

#15. Foreign language and literature teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $75,350

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $82,990

– Employment: 19,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,170)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($130,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($129,250)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#14. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $77,060

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270



National

– Annual mean salary: $87,980

– Employment: 44,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($157,340)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($149,220)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($138,090)

University of the Fraser Valley // flickr

#13. Philosophy and religion teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $78,210

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $88,260

– Employment: 20,850

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,190)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($127,730)

Fabrice Florin // flickr

#12. Education teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $80,820

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380



National

– Annual mean salary: $76,990

– Employment: 58,780

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($119,140)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($112,130)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($110,160)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#11. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $84,150

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,610

– Employment: 37,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($152,280)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($145,360)

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($144,170)

Suzannekweiss // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $85,330

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400



National

– Annual mean salary: $82,040

– Employment: 68,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($146,700)

— Charlottesville, VA ($109,450)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($109,310)

Fae // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Psychology teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $87,630

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $88,390

– Employment: 36,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($141,130)

— Iowa City, IA ($131,770)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($117,020)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#8. Art, drama, and music teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $87,940

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450



National

– Annual mean salary: $86,240

– Employment: 94,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($180,910)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($160,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($151,060)

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#7. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $88,320

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,840

– Employment: 10,250

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,120)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,790)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($147,770)

Tulane Public Relations // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Sociology teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $89,630

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $87,850

– Employment: 12,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($143,100)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($139,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($119,830)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#5. Physics teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $92,620

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,480

– Employment: 12,460

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($148,140)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($144,580)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,450)

Lucky Business // Shutterstock

#4. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $93,540

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $94,060

– Employment: 20,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($140,550)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,870)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($135,160)

Matej Kastelic // Shutterstock

#3. Business teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $102,190

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,720

– Employment: 79,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600)

Canva

#2. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $108,720

– #79 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530



National

– Annual mean salary: $133,310

– Employment: 191,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)

— Jackson, MS ($202,690)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#1. Political science teachers, postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual mean salary: $111,460

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,980

– Employment: 14,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($155,350)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($150,290)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($140,340)