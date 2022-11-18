NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A traffic stop turned high speed chase led Metro police to recover over 80 grams of drugs, cash and a loaded gun.
Officers were patrolling the area of Murfreesboro Pike and Edge-O-Lake Drive Thursday when they spotted a Black Jeep Grand Cherokee speeding. The car was reportedly going approximately 70 mph when the speed limit was 45 mph.
Authorities said they initiated a traffic stop when the suspect took off, putting others lives at risk while driving in oncoming lanes of traffic.
Police tracked down the vehicle to a rental car company on Hermitage Avenue, which is where authorities located Gary Banks Jr., 26.
According to an arrest warrant, Banks then attempted to switch rental vehicles.
While being placed in custody, Metro police said Banks admitted to having weed and a gun in the car.
Officers reportedly found a loaded 9mm handgun, 88 grams of marijuana and close to $2,000 in cash.
Banks is facing several felony charges.