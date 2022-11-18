NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A traffic stop turned high speed chase led Metro police to recover over 80 grams of drugs, cash and a loaded gun.

Officers were patrolling the area of Murfreesboro Pike and Edge-O-Lake Drive Thursday when they spotted a Black Jeep Grand Cherokee speeding. The car was reportedly going approximately 70 mph when the speed limit was 45 mph.

Authorities said they initiated a traffic stop when the suspect took off, putting others lives at risk while driving in oncoming lanes of traffic.

Police tracked down the vehicle to a rental car company on Hermitage Avenue, which is where authorities located Gary Banks Jr., 26.

Gary Banks Jr. (Source: Metro Police)

According to an arrest warrant, Banks then attempted to switch rental vehicles.

While being placed in custody, Metro police said Banks admitted to having weed and a gun in the car.

Officers reportedly found a loaded 9mm handgun, 88 grams of marijuana and close to $2,000 in cash.

Banks is facing several felony charges.