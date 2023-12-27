NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A high-speed chase on Christmas Eve led to the arrest of a 29-year-old man and the recovery of several drugs, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The incident took place just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24 in the 200 block of West Trinity Lane after officers who were patrolling the area observed a stolen blue Jeep Wrangler.

According to an arrest affidavit, as officers waited for backup, they observed a man exit the Jeep to pump gas into the vehicle.

After backup arrived, officers reported they blocked the Jeep, which caused the driver to ram into a patrol car while trying to flee the scene.

Authorities said the driver of the Jeep — identified as 29-year-old Terrance Hayes Jr. — was able to escape the blockade and took off on West Trinity Lane at a high rate of speed. That’s when officers initiated a pursuit on the roadway with lights and emergency equipment activated.

An arrest report states Hayes lost control of the Jeep at the intersection of Old Matthews Road and struck another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment, according to police.

In a report, an officer said the Jeep came to a final stop in front of Haynes Middle School. The officer reportedly pulled out their weapon and instructed Hayes to get out of the vehicle.

After determining that Hayes would not get out on his own, the officer said they opened the Jeep’s door and pulled Hayes to the ground.

According to an arrest report, Hayes actively resisted arrest and grabbed the officer’s genitals, which caused the officer to hit Hayes multiple times until he complied, was placed on his stomach, and was arrested.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Outside the vehicle, law enforcement said they discovered a satchel containing 4.8 grams of fentanyl, 2.5 grams of cocaine, 1.3 grams of methamphetamine, and a digital scale.

Police said they also found 18.8 grams of marijuana in a safe under the driver’s seat, along with 26 THC pills and a loaded handgun on the passenger seat.

In addition, multiple empty alcoholic beverage cans were reportedly discovered in the passenger’s side compartment. Officers at the scene said Hayes appeared to “be in a dazed state and had incoherent speech.”

Based on his driving behavior, physical indicators of impairment, and the number of narcotics inside the vehicle, officers said they determined Hayes was impaired during the incident.

Further investigation revealed that Hayes had a revoked Tennessee driver’s license, according to an arrest report.

Hayes faces 20 charges, including felony aggravated assault on a first responder, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence, and several drug charges. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said he is being held in the Downtown Detention Center on a $184,500 bond.