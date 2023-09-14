NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A high-speed chase came to end in North Nashville after leading officers in a pursuit across the city early Thursday morning.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said detectives initially attempted to stop a vehicle on Murfreesboro Pike for speeding.

The driver, later identified as 25-year-old Cortavious Burns, failed to stop, according to an affidavit.

Metro police reported officers called in the help of the Metro helicopter to help follow Burns’ vehicle on the interstate where he weaved in and out of lanes with and without the headlights on.

After about 20 minutes, police said they were able to spike the vehicle near Delta Avenue in North Nashville.

The vehicle came to a stop a couple of blocks away and police observed Burns exit the vehicle, according to an arrest warrant.

After a brief foot chase, Burns was taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of oxycodone pills and one methamphetamine pill, according to the affidavit.

Burns was booked into the Metro jail and charged with possession of meth and evading arrest. His bond was set at $20,000.