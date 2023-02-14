NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A disturbing incident unfolded at the Ford Ice Center in Bellevue Monday night after a high school student allegedly pepper sprayed other students attending a hockey game.

Metro police confirmed a 17-year-old girl from Father Ryan High School was arrested for allegedly pepper spraying at least six Brentwood High School students who were in the stands cheering on their hockey team.

According to police, at around 6:30 p.m. an off duty Metro Parks police officer working a security job at the Ford Ice Arena made a call to dispatch.

“We’ve got a subject who has pepper sprayed some juveniles and several victims,” the officer told dispatch.

Because there were possibly seven victims and because the victims range from 16 to 18 years of age, the Nashville Fire Department sends five trucks, including three ambulances and 12 officials to the scene.

According to fire officials, EMS flushed out the victims’ eyes and none of the teens needed to be taken to the hospital.

Police said at some point the Brentwood fans were cheering for their team when a 17-year-old girl who attends Father Ryan confronted them and sprayed them with pepper spray.

News 2 went to the ice rink Tuesday for reaction, but officials had no comment.

News 2 also reached out to Williamson County Schools who declined to comment, saying hockey is a club sport and therefore not officially affiliated with Brentwood High School.

Calls to Father Ryan also went unanswered.

The Father Ryan student was taken to juvenile hall and booked on one count of simple assault, a misdemeanor.