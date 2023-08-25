NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Revitalizing the former Hickory Hollow Mall/Global Mall at the Crossings site in Antioch is a project more a decade in the making.

The space has sat empty for years and last March, the city of Nashville purchased it for $40 million. Now – they’re officially unveiling the plans for the site.

Metro Councilmembers plan to make the space the new community hub for southeast Nashville and a place that creates new opportunities for residents.

After four years of work, presentations and community meetings, the vision for the Hickory Hollow/Global Mall site was revealed to the public.

First, Metro plans to build a transit center, as the mall sits along one of the busiest We-Go bus routes in the city. Next month, Nashville will receive $5 million dollars from the state to help build that new transit hub.

There are also plans for a performing arts center, a hotel, senior center, daycare center, city offices and housing for artists.

“We’re able to live, work, and play here. We won’t be forced to drive downtown, we won’t be forced to go to Smyrna, or somewhere in Rutherford County, which we’ve been doing for 10 years now, so this is wonderful news,” explained CouncilMember for District 32, Joy Styles.

Plans for Vanderbilt to build a satellite hospital aren’t off the table.

“There is a need for them there,” added Styles. ”They have employees that live in the Southeast, so having a footprint matters.”

News 2 did reach out to Mayor Cooper’s office and Sam Wilcox, the deputy mayor of policy and innovation, responded with the following statement:

“Our focus remains on making sure that our two priorities are met: ensuring that the overall vision for Global Mall has robust community input and benefits, and that we maximize the benefits to taxpayers. As this process has evolved, we’ve expanded the project to create opportunities for additional community uses. We are hopeful that VUMC will continue to participate in the project in a scaled down footprint, but this is about achieving the highest and best use for the Southeast community.”

CouncilMember Styles says the goal is to remember the past while creating a new future. Part of this includes a new name for the former mall.

It will be a 7 to 10 year plan to be completed in phases.