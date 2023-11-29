NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Thanksgiving Day ransomware attack on a Nashville-based healthcare company impacted 30 hospitals across six states and even caused some emergency rooms to divert patients days later.

However, while Ardent Health Services doesn’t operate hospitals in Tennessee, the breach was far from the only one to impact the Volunteer State this year.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, there have been 10 data breaches of health information so far this year in Tennessee and more than 14 million people have been impacted.

Across the country, the number of individuals impacted by healthcare data breaches so far this year is double the number impacted last year and triple those impacted in 2020, according to John Riggi, American Hospital Association national advisor for cybersecurity and risk.

“The value of protected health information continues to grow on the dark web as these foreign criminals use the stolen records to perpetrate other types of financial frauds, such as health care fraud, identity theft, credit schemes, loan theft, loan scams, so forth,” Riggi said.

He said the majority of these hacks come from countries hostile to the United States like Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran.

“They are generally beyond the reach of traditional law enforcement methods and are therefore able to conduct these attacks,” he explained.

While the impact of these attacks can result in significant financial loss for individuals whose data has been stolen, breaches can also cost hospitals tens of millions of dollars.

“The ensuing costs for remediation, enhancement of cybersecurity protocols, staff training, settlement of civil and regulatory action could drag on for months or even years,” Riggi said.

Cyberattacks on healthcare systems can also threaten patients’ lives with service disruptions and cancelled surgeries and treatments.

Yet Riggi said no matter how many hours of training and how much money a company puts toward cybersecurity, no group is 100% immune from an attack.

“We can only do so much on defense; it is incumbent upon our technology providers to give us better secure technology,” he said.

The Federal Trade Commission recommends victims of data breaches place a fraud alert on their credit file, consider a credit freeze, and close any accounts opened without their permission.