NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is now behind bars and facing felony charges after he allegedly grabbed an officer’s neck at a bus station near downtown Nashville.

On Tuesday, officers were called to the Greyhound Bus Station on Rep. John Lewis Way just after 4 p.m. to respond to a call involving a man with a weapon.

An arrest report states a civilian told security they saw a man with a firearm inside the terminal, which resulted in security calling police.

At the scene, security identified the suspect — 35-year-old Trenton Biggs — to authorities. Officers approached Briggs and asked if he had any weapons.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

According to an arrest affidavit, Briggs refused to answer any police questions and refused to stand up so officers could pat him down.

As police began to guide Briggs to his feet, he allegedly started to resist and grabbed one of the officer’s necks as he was led to the ground.

Other officers witnessed the incident and heard the officer state, “He’s got my neck.” Briggs was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Briggs was charged with felony aggravated assault of an officer and resisting arrest. He remains in Metro jail on a $26,000 bond.