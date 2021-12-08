NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Whataburger is bringing excitement to Nashville, but also some worries of increased traffic in the area.

Located at the corner of Old Hickory Blvd and Juarez Drive, the Texas staple is set to open on January 5. According to a manager, the original opening of December 13 was pushed back due to ongoing construction.

Old Hickory Blvd. is known for its heavy traffic and accidents. Several nearby neighbors told News 2 they are very concerned with more traffic coming to their area. The neighborhood right behind Whataburger had a mixed reaction to its opening.

The majority of people were in support, but some think there needs to be more lighting and more lanes to help with traffic. “I want Whataburger to come but don’t want the extra traffic that comes with it,” Cheryl Jackson said. “I live right off Juarez and know this will be a headache for me driving.”

A few people believe the increased traffic will bring higher property values to their homes. “The more people that come through the neighborhood, the more people will see the nice homes and move here,” Ronnie Massey said.

Earlier this year, Whataburger announced plans to open multiple locations in Middle Tennessee.