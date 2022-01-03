NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The wait is almost over for cheeseburger lovers in Middle Tennessee as the beloved Texas chain Whataburger will open its newest location in Hermitage this week.

Whataburger will open the doors to its first-ever restaurant in Hermitage on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Ahead of the grand opening, Whataburger released a traffic plan to help ease roadway congestion in the heavily-trafficked area near its location on Old Hickory Boulevard.

Access to the restaurant will only be available from Old Hickory Boulevard and there will initially be a police and security presence to help direct traffic.

(Courtesy: Whataburger)

Several nearby neighbors previously told News 2 they are very concerned with more traffic coming to their area. Residents in the neighborhood right behind Whataburger had a mixed reaction to its opening.

The majority of people were in support, but some think there needs to be more lighting and more lanes to help with traffic. “I want Whataburger to come but don’t want the extra traffic that comes with it,” said Cheryl Jackson. “I live right off Juarez and know this will be a headache for me driving.”

The Hermitage location is the first of eight restaurants planned for the Nashville area this year.

“We’re excited to bring our big flavors, fresh ingredients and original recipes to Nashville,” said Whataburger Director of Operations Jon Barideaux. “We’re looking forward to growing here and being part of the community.”

The eight Whataburgers targeted for opening in the Nashville area this year are:

5055 Old Hickory Blvd, Hermitage, 37076 – Jan. 5

1123 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, 37066 – early 2022

1835 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, 37129 – mid 2022

450 TN-109, Lebanon, 37090 – mid 2022

630 S Cumberland St, Lebanon, 37087 – fall 2022

1715 Gallatin Pike N, Madison, 37115 – fall 2022

360 W Sam Ridley Pkwy, Smyrna, 37167 – fall 2022

11190 Lebanon Rd, Mt. Juliet, 37122 – fall 2022

Whataburger also announced sponsorship agreements with the Tennessee Titans and the Nashville Sounds. Celebration events with the teams will be held at the Hermitage location in the coming months.

“As a great brand with big growth plans in both Nashville and Memphis, Whataburger is a natural sponsor for the Tennessee Titans,” said Titans Sr. Vice President, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Gil Beverly. “We look forward to seeing their presence in the state grow over the next few years and hope we see a few Titans fans at their first store opening on Jan. 5.”

Whataburger employs more than 175 Family Members, which is what it calls its employees, at the Hermitage location.