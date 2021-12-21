HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 26-year-old man was taken into custody after an hours-long SWAT situation in Hermitage came to an end late Monday night.

Metro Police told News 2 they responded to a domestic dispute at the Hermitage Flats on Old Hickory Boulevard around 7 p.m. According to an arrest warrant, the female victim ran out of her apartment and told a witness to call the police.

Authorities stated the witness then saw the suspect, Kevin Maiden, 26, initially grab the victim by her hair, then pick her up and carry her back into the apartment, and close the door. The victim told police Maiden took her to the bathroom and would not let her leave.

When officers arrived, they said Maiden did not answer when they knocked.

After several hours, police said both the victim and Maiden exited the apartment. Police cleared the scene before midnight.

An affidavit stated the victim had an order of protection against Maiden. He reportedly had bond conditions that also prevented him from being around the victim.

If you or someone you know are experiencing abuse and need help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.