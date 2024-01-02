NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some Hermitage neighbors who have been fighting for years to get the estimated 32 people living in the woods along Andrew Jackson Blvd. help are worried their work could be for nothing after spotting new tents throughout the area, but Metro officials say the problem is nothing new.

Hermitage resident, Eric Love told News 2 he just noticed a new tent behind the Waffle House along Lebanon Pike Tuesday morning, nearly one month after Metro’s Office of Homeless Services officials announced they would be closing down the main Hermitage encampment and provide housing and resources to those living there.

“It’s a community effort to help people get to where they need to go, so a new tent is just, almost like your heart sinks. Like, are we starting over again?” Love said.

Love and his neighbors haven’t determined whether the person living in the new tent came from the main Hermitage encampment or is new to the area. Either way, their concern is the same.

“Business owners, they’ve got to put their foot down and say this is not allowed,” Love said. “You don’t put a band-aid on it so you can go 100 yards down the road. That kind of defeats the purpose of what we’ve been working toward for the past two-plus years now, and it’s just been getting dramatically worse.”

According to the latest Metro data, the number of those chronically homeless in Nashville increased by 61 people from September 2023 to October 2023.

However, the city’s efforts to rehouse those living in the three encampments recently shut down at Brookmeade Park, Wentworth Caldwell Park, and the old T.A. truck stop have been successful. Just 15 of the 147 individuals who were rehoused from the encampments returned to homelessness, and the majority are from the T.A. truck stop camp which was closed in early October.

Metro Councilman, Jordan Huffman told News 2 he personally hasn’t noticed any new tents in Hermitage, and the area has had smaller encampments for a while.

“The main encampment that is getting closed down this month is getting all the attention, but yeah there is definitely a much bigger issue here, not only in Hermitage but all over Nashville,” Huffman said.

After witnessing all of the problems the encampment has brought, including fires, used needles on the ground, and pedestrian deaths, Love and his neighbors want to ensure the encampment doesn’t return after it is shut down.

“People have different views on how they want the camp closed and what they want done with the people, but the general consensus is it just has to go and so do all the tents that are popping up. It’s got to be a blanket policy for sure,” Love said.

Metro’s OHS plans to have the main Hermitage encampment closed by this month.