NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Hermitage duplex was riddled with bullets Tuesday afternoon, leaving neighbors on edge with one believing their unit was the target.

“I was getting ready to go to sleep and all of a sudden I heard ‘pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,’ outside,” recalled Katrina Kalvinek who lives on one side of the duplex that came under fire. “I tried counting them. I got to seven and I stopped because there was just way too many.”

Police were called to Bradley Street for reports of shots fired. Thankfully, no one was hit.

As they work to find the person or people behind the bullets, Kalvinek said bullets hit just feet away from where her roommate’s son was sitting on his computer at the time of the shooting.

“He’s got a bed here and a computer underneath and he was on his computer,” she explained, pointing to a window in front of the house. “So he could’ve gotten hit, and of course my dog [is] constantly in this window barking up a storm. It could’ve gotten my dog.”

Next door, a neighbor told News 2 she believed her son was being targeted by other high schoolers and said this wasn’t the first time their family had been shot at.

Police are still investigating the cause. However, Kalvinek won’t rest easy until the person who pulled the trigger is behind bars.

“It’s bad enough I’m stressing over medical issues and now this; now I’m breaking out with hives all over my arm. I mean, there’s no way for me to calm down,” Kalvinek said.

If you have any information on Tuesday’s shooting, you’re asked to reach out to Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.