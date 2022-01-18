NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A vehicular assault charge against the driver in a single-car crash Sunday night on Bell Road is being upgraded to vehicular homicide after a passenger involved in the crash died on Tuesday.

Carlos Garcia, 33, of Hermitage, was one of three people in a Chevrolet pick-up truck that struck a concrete wall on the bridge over Percy Priest Dam, according to a release issued by Metro Nashville police.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of the truck, Raymundo Gonzalez Garcia, 36, of Hermitage, lost control resulting in the vehicle sliding on its side before crashing into the wall. Raymundo Garcia was not injured in the collision, but, according to the release, officers observed signs that he was impaired. A search warrant for blood evidence was executed.

Raymundo Garcia was charged on Sunday with vehicular assault, aggravated assault by reckless conduct, and driving without a license.

Carlos Garcia was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He died on Tuesday.

The third passenger suffered minor injuries.