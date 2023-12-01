NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is facing multiple charges after being accused of trying to kidnap a 15-year-old and two 13-year-olds Thursday morning in Hermitage.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the first teen said she was walking to the school bus stop outside a Bell Road apartment complex shortly after 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30 when she noticed the suspect, who she had never seen before, standing outside of his vehicle.

The girl said the suspect — identified by authorities as 31-year-old Levi P. Combs of Hermitage — started following her, so she started walking faster, but he increased his speed, too. Then, as the teenager turned the corner, Combs reportedly stated, “Hey, stop.”

The teen told officials she began running away from Combs, who chased after her. However, the girl said she contacted a friend, who was the second victim, as well as her mother to tell her she was being followed.

According to police, both teenagers said the suspect followed them by hiding in the breezeway of the apartments. Meanwhile, the girls walked to the bus stop at the front of the apartment complex.

As they were waiting for the bus, the second teen said Combs came out of nowhere and tried to get closer to both girls.

At this point, the third victim — who was also walking to the bus stop — reported hearing the other two teenagers telling her to come quickly. When the third girl got to the bus stop, she saw the second girl crying, authorities said.

According to officials, all three teens told them Combs was staring at them and trying to walk closer to them. Then, the first girl’s mother arrived at the scene and inserted herself between the girls and the suspect.

Police said the mother asked Combs to go away and stop following the teenagers, but he kept staring at them, so she asked the suspect what he wanted. Combs reportedly said he wanted to talk to all the girls in his car, a BMW sedan parked nearby.

Levi Combs (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

“None of the juveniles knew the defendant or had ever seen him before. All the juveniles reported being placed in fear that the defendant was going to either kidnap them or rape them,” Don Aaron, a public information officer for the MNPD, said in a statement to News 2. “The juveniles reported not feeling safe to walk where they wanted to go because the defendant was following them. The juveniles reported being in fear of being harmed by the defendant.”

Youth Services detectives reportedly identified Combs — who lived about a mile away from the bus stop — based on photos taken by the mother.

Authorities announced on Friday, Dec. 1 that Combs had been charged with three counts of attempted kidnapping and three counts of assault by intimidation for his threatening behavior directed at the girls.

Officials said Combs came to police headquarters and was taken into custody Friday night after being contacted by detectives. A judicial commissioner set his bond at $51,000.