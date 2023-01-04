HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been more than a month since a clerk lost his life in a shooting at the Kwik Sak along Lebanon Pike, but the Hermitage gas station is back open.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Shawn Davis and Demarcus Boyd, both 15, entered the store on Nov. 28, 2022, and had a brief interaction with 36-year-old Vishal Patel, who was behind the counter, before Davis pulled out a handgun and shot Vishal.

The gas station employee was brought to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he died, officials said.

“He was so kind, joyful, loveable, peaceful,” Vishal’s wife, Meghna Patel, said.

Meanwhile, Davis and Boyd, both from Kentucky, drove away from the store in a stolen Kia Sorrento that belonged to a relative of Davis, but detectives tracked down the car at a nearby Arby’s and took the teens into custody within hours of the shooting.

Several weeks later, the clerk’s wife and the new store manager announced the reopening of the Lebanon Pike Kwik Sak.

“We just want to get the word out and let the community know that we’re back open and get them to come back, because he would want that,” said Kayla Fenton, the new store manager of the Kwik Sak in Hermitage.

Fenton and Meghna thanked the community for all of the support, prayers, and love during this difficult time.

“I know it’s hard. Everybody’s still grieving. I am too,” Fenton said. “But you’re not alone. I am here for you.”

According to Fenton, it was days before the tragedy that she decided to work for her good friend, Vishal, at Kwik Sak.

“You could not walk in this store having a bad day because he would turn it all the way around for you. If you came in sad or mad, I definitely promise you walked out happy,” Fenton explained.

The new store manager said the community support gave both Fenton and the Patel family the strength to reopen.

“Our customers every day pray for us and they love us so much, so thanks to all my customers and everything, the whole community, friends, family, thank you everybody,” said Meghna, who now works behind the counter, a place her husband found joy.

Following Vishal’s death, Fenton said additional cameras have been installed in Kwik Sak to put store clerks and customers’ minds at ease.

As for the two teenage suspects, the prosecuting attorney for Davidson County told News 2 the next step is waiting to see if they will be tried as adults.