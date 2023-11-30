NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews battled a fire at a homeless encampment sparked by a propane tank in Hermitage early Thursday morning.

The fire began around 3 a.m. at the camp located right off Old Hickory Boulevard near Andrew Jackson Parkway and Andrew Jackson Way.

The fire was dispatched as an explosion and crews arrived to find a tent and its contents on fire. Firefighters said the fire was caused by a propane tank exploding. No one was injured.

Crews spent about 30 minutes fighting the fire. A Metro officer at the scene said this was the second fire incident at a homeless encampment in the Hermitage area in the past 24 hours.

No additional information was immediately released.