NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews battled a fire at a homeless encampment sparked by a propane tank in Hermitage early Thursday morning.
The fire began around 3 a.m. at the camp located right off Old Hickory Boulevard near Andrew Jackson Parkway and Andrew Jackson Way.
The fire was dispatched as an explosion and crews arrived to find a tent and its contents on fire. Firefighters said the fire was caused by a propane tank exploding. No one was injured.
Crews spent about 30 minutes fighting the fire. A Metro officer at the scene said this was the second fire incident at a homeless encampment in the Hermitage area in the past 24 hours.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.