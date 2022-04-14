HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The alleged aggravated burglary suspect shot during a home invasion Tuesday morning in Hermitage has now been positively identified as Carlos Clark, 50.

Clark is accused of breaking into an apartment on Andrew Jackson Way through a window. According to authorities, a father and his two-year-old son were inside at the time.

The victim reportedly woke up to the sound of glass breaking when he saw the intruder and shot him. Clark was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for his critical injuries.

Metro police on the scene Tuesday told News 2 they found a broken window and broken sliding glass door to the home. The broken window was allegedly in the room where the two-year-old boy lives—however, he was reportedly not in the room at the time of the home invasion.

The District Attorney’s Office has determined the victim was acting in self-defense and is not expected to face charges for the shooting.

Clark has charges pending upon his release from the hospital.