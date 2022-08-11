NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Hermitage County Clerk’s office is closed Thursday due to a security concern at the branch.

The branch, which also houses the Hermitage police precinct, is located on James Kay Lane.

Metro police reported the office closed after a resident found a grenade at a storage facility, put the device in a paper bag and drove it to the police precinct.

The device is considered “distraction device,” which is also called a flash grenade, according to Metro police.

The resident brought it to the precinct around 11:30 a.m., which is when Metro police’s hazardous device unit rendered it safe.

The clerk’s office then closed as a precaution. No additional information was immediately released.