NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fear and concern are only two of the many words some Hermitage homeowners had for the shootings behind their homes. They live right across the fence from the Stones River Greenway, Hickory Hill Connector Trailhead.

In the last two years, they have had numerous incidents where people are on the greenway, shooting near their homes.

This past weekend, a homeowner had a bullet go right through the wall of his home. Other neighbors had their own similar incidents where they felt the bullets either hit their homes or were too close to their loved ones’ rooms.

All of the neighbors asked to remain anonymous but spoke about the need for the shootings to stop. They believe someone is targeting the homes because of the continued development in the area.

Their solutions to this issue include a continued police presence, lighting at the greenway and barriers to restrict cars from using the greenway.

Metro police are investigating these shootings.