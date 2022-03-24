NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville family is grieving the loss of their 11-year-old daughter and sister.

Earlier this month, Charasma Moseley, her daughter Karmyn and daughter-in-law Lauren, drove to Orange Beach, Alabama for a girl’s trip.

On the way back to Nashville, the trio got into a horrible car crash on I-65 North near Montgomery, Ala.

“I remember waking up on the side of the road. I thought I was dreaming. I saw them taking my daughter-in-law out of the car,” Charasma said. “I looked for Karmyn and I saw someone trying to take her out of the car and they kind of just laid her out beside the car on the ground.”

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that a tractor-trailer hit three cars, including Charasma’s. One of those cars then hit an SUV and another vehicle. Seven people were injured and Karmyn died at the scene.

“It’s just sad that we don’t have her with us right now,” her father Ron said.

Her heartbroken parents told News 2 Karmyn was a 6th grader at Nashville Classical Charter School where she was involved in basketball, a journalism program and a step team. They described her as bubbly, outgoing and a true leader, with a beautiful smile.

“She was nice to people and really led by example,” Ron said.

The Alabama Law Enforcement agency hasn’t confirmed what caused the crash or if the driver of the 18-wheeler will be charged.

Karmyn’s parents say their lives are forever changed.

“There’s just no explanation from anybody and I just want to put our baby to rest,” Ron said. “What helps us cope with it is our faith in God and Karmyn’s faith. Her memory will be carried on, by all means, trust and believe.”

Karmyn’s viewing will be Friday, March 25 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Terrell Broady Funeral Home on Clarksville Pike.

Visitation is Saturday, March 26 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. with the funeral to follow at Mt. Zion’s Old Hickory Location with the burial in Springhill Cemetery.