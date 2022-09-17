A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hendersonville woman died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Bakertown Road.

Metro police say the crash happened at around 11 a.m. in the 300 block of Bakertown Road.

Iliana Lara, 24, was reportedly driving her 2017 Toyota Camry westbound on Bakertown Road when, for unknown reasons, she veered into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into a Toyota RAV4.

Lara was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died. The driver of the RAV4 and his two passengers sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Inside the RAV4 were two adults and a 5-year-old child in a car seat. All were wearing seatbelts, according to police.

There was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene.