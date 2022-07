Nashville Department of Transportation & Multimodal Infrastructure is holding a naming contest for its newest bikeways sweeper. (Source: NDOT)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Department of Transportation has narrowed down the top four names for its new bike lane sweeper—now they need help to make a final decision.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

The four choices for the bike lane sweeper are:

Joclean

Demonbroomin

Patsy Clean

hub Litter Bug

NDOT has set up a poll where you can vote for your favorite name for the sweeper.

Voting ends on Wednesday, July 13.