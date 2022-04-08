NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews responded to a commercial structure fire early Friday morning off Jefferson Street in Nashville.

Officials with the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) said it happened around 1:09 a.m. on Jefferson Street and 14th Avenue. A caller reportedly told dispatch the fire was on the second floor of the building.

NFD said crews that arrived on the scene could see heavy smoke and flames from the exterior of the building. NFD said the building “unofficially” appeared to be vacant.

Crews told News 2 no one was injured in the fire.

It is still unclear how the fire started.