NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the heat index tops 110 in Nashville, Metro Social Service and Office of Emergency Management crews are out on “heat patrols” in the community, making sure vulnerable residents are keeping cool as much as they can.

The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Nashville area, meaning the heat index was expected to reach at least 105 degrees for two hours or more. The heat warning remains in effect for Nashville through midnight Friday, July 8.

During these patrols, crews will provide water and arrange transportation to community partners offering shelter through the Metro Homeless Impact Division. Additionally, social services teams are passing out water bottles and bug spray and connecting those unhoused with medical care if needed. Teams will also be passing out WeGo “Extreme Weather” passes to allow members of the unhoused community to travel to a partner shelter.

Partner locations include:

Metro Public Libraries Hours/locations available at library.nashville.org

Nashville Rescue Mission, 616 7th Ave. S Open 24 hours, dogs welcomed, WeGo Bus #52b

Room in the Inn, 705 Drexel St. WeGo Bus #8

Community Care Fellowship, 511 S. 8th St. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, WeGo Bus #4

Showers of Blessing, City Road Chapel 7 a.m. – noon Monday through Friday

Shower the People Call 615-800-8985 for hours of operation



You can beat the heat with the following tips:

Never leave people or pets in a closed car on a warm day.

Wear loose, lightweight and light-colored clothing.

Use your oven less to help reduce the temperature in your home.

If you’re outside, find shade. Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face.

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

Avoid high-energy activities or work outdoors, during midday heat, if possible.

Check on family members, seniors and neighbors.

Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Consider pet safety. If they are outside, make sure they have plenty of cool water and access to comfortable shade. Asphalt and dark pavement can be very hot to your pet’s feet.

If using a mask, use one that is made of breathable fabric, such as cotton, instead of polyester. Don’t wear a mask if you feel yourself overheating or have trouble breathing

Heat-Related Illnesses

Know the signs of heat-related illnesses and ways to respond. If you are sick and need medical attention, contact your healthcare provider for advice and shelter in place if you can. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.

Heat Stroke

Signs: Extremely high body temperature (above 103 degrees F) taken orally Red, hot and dry skin with no sweat Rapid, strong pulse Dizziness, confusion or unconsciousness



If you suspect heat stroke, call 9-1-1 or get the person to a hospital immediately. Cool down with whatever methods are available until medical help arrives. Do not give the person anything to drink.

Heat Cramps

Signs: Muscle pains or spasms in the stomach, arms or legs

Heat Exhaustion

Signs: Heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, fast or weak pulse, dizziness, headache, fainting, nausea, vomiting

If you have signs of heat cramps or heat exhaustion, go to a cooler location and cool down by removing excess clothing and taking sips of sports drinks or water. Call your healthcare provider if symptoms get worse or last more than an hour.