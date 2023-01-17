NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — What started as a birthday party at a short-term rental, ended in a devastating loss for the friends and family of 18-year-old Taurus Oglesby.

“It just hurt. Heartless people out here don’t know what they took from us,” said Oglesby’s cousin Isaiah Summers.

According to Metro police, Oglesby was at a party in the early hours of Jan. 8 when he and a 17-year-old were shot during a robbery at their short-term rental on Douglas Avenue.

“They took someone very near and dear to us,” Summers said.

Tuesday evening, 50 to 100 of Oglesby’s friends and family celebrated his life across the street from the home where he was shot.

The group lit candles spelling out Oglesby’s name, took a moment to grieve in front of pictures of Oglesby and mourned with others who loved him.

Summers describes his cousin as someone who had the ability to light up a room, who had an infectious smile and who dreamed of one day working in tech.

“Just a lot of love he didn’t even know he had, and he was very much loved around here,” Summers said.

According to police, three of the four suspects have been identified, and two are in custody.

The fact that two people suspected of killing Oglesby are not behind bars is weighing on his family. They said they hope that justice would be served and this case would continue to be taken seriously.

Oglesby’s murder is one of 12 homicides that have happened in Nashville since the start of 2023.

But his family wants his name to carry on and to not be another statistic. Under photos of Oglesby his family put two words — “long live.”