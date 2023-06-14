NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Left for dead on the side of the road by her friends — that’s what happened to a Tennessee State University (TSU) student in Michigan earlier this month, according to family.

Mia Kanu — described as a joyous and dedicated 23-year-old — was visiting family when she was found with severe head trauma on a street in a Detroit suburb. The disturbing details of the homicide investigation left Kanu’s loved ones praying for answers.

“She’s such a little sweet thing, and you just can’t imagine that happening to somebody, and I want her family to know that we’re thinking about her and we want answers too as to what happened, and nobody deserves that. Whatever happened to her, nobody deserves it,” TSU Research Associate Emily Hayes, who was Kanu’s mentor at the Agricultural Research and Extension Center, told News 2.

Kanu was a senior at TSU, studying to become a veterinarian. In addition, she worked as a tech assistant at Richland Animal Clinic in West Nashville.

According to Hayes, Kanu’s love of animals was “absolutely apparent.” She also said Kanu was always bright, energetic, and willing to work.

“It is just heartbreaking to know that somebody so full of life is now gone,” Hayes said as she began to tear up, adding that Kanu always had a smile on her face.

TSU also shared the following statement with News 2 about Kanu’s death:

“TSU is deeply saddened over the passing of Mia Kanu and send our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. Mia is remembered as energetic and hardworking, with an immense love for animals. She conducted research, as a Dean’s Scholar, at the campus Agricultural Research and Extension Center in the field of Food and Animal Science. Mia will always be a TSU tiger.”

Kanu was in Southfield, Michigan, for the summer when police said she was found nearly dead on the morning of June 3.

“I just want to know what really happened to her,” Kanu’s mom, Bianca Vanmeter, said.

According to Vanmeter, her daughter was with friends when she was thrown out or fell out of a car. Kanu was later found by a stranger.

“I want to know what really happened, and if you were with friends, why they wouldn’t call 911?” Kanu’s mother said as she started to cry.

That question has been haunting the minds of Kanu’s loved ones here in Nashville, hundreds of miles away from the Michigan homicide investigation.

The Southfield Police Department said the driver of the car has since cooperated and agreed to answer questions. Meanwhile, authorities are reviewing surveillance video from the area where Kanu was found with significant head trauma.

“All I remember is how little, you know, tiny she was, and it just makes me kind of angry how something like that could happen to somebody so sweet. It’s just heartbreaking,” Hayes said.

