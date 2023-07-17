NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – La’Toria “LT” Mitchell, 27, is being remembered as “the heart of the team.”

The mother and football player was killed outside of her East Nashville home on her birthday Friday night at the hands of her boyfriend.

“It was just a glow that she had on her. You know, if you got close to her, you was gonna feel it,” Mitchell’s cousin and teammate Sasha Stevenson explained.

Stevenson called her an “an angel on earth,” with no shortage of words to describe the energy that Mitchell radiated.

“That’s not somebody you can replace. Somebody with a genuine heart, you can’t replace that,” Stevenson said.

Mitchell was irreplaceable as a mother, family member, and the heart of the Tennessee Trojans women’s football team.

“It hurt because she was somebody you wanted on your team that was ambitious, that was friendly, but also was gonna make sure the job got done. So what better teammate to have a better friend? What better family member to have on your side, on your team, especially in this crazy journey of life?” Stevenson said.

The journey came to an end on Mitchell’s 27th birthday.

“She had to overcome a lot, but she made it as a warrior playing football on the field, and to know that she’s gone, I know that she’s still here spiritually,” Stevenson said.

On Monday, balloons flew and candles lined Mitchell’s front porch where police said her boyfriend shot her multiple times. Lewis Thomas II is now behind bars facing criminal homicide charges.

“Somewhere along the line, somebody dropped the ball with this young man and for this cycle not to repeat itself, he needs help. I don’t know him; I don’t know him; I don’t know him, but I know he needs help,” Stevenson pleaded.

She now turns to Scripture, confident she will see Mitchell again.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that La’Toria Mitchell is up there in heaven, yeah, walkig’ the streets of gold. She’s up there, honey, and I know if I do the right thing, I’ll see her again. I will see her again.”

The Tennessee Trojan team released the following statement to News 2:

“The Trojan family is saddened by the tragic and sudden loss of our beloved sister, La’Toria “LT” Mitchell the evening of July 14, 2023.

“LT was a quintessential example of our “why” and how football truly is transformational. When she found football in August 2022, LT not only found a second family, she found purpose and a sanctuary. Purpose that drove her to continue turning her life around, sanctuary from which to draw strength and courage to pursue her dream of starting her own business as a chef. She was always happy to get work in, happy to help a teammate that was struggling on or off the field, and always eager to do whatever the coaches asked of her. She brought our motto Seize the Day to life, becoming our heart and soul, and real life example of what it meant to embrace the Trojan Way. Every team should have an LT.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with burial services and to support Mitchell’s 5-year-old son.