NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new viral summer food trend has become a hit on the video-sharing app TikTok, but some health experts are now concerned about the impact it could have on eating habits.

The new trend is called “girl dinner,” and it’s gaining tracking across the site. It involves a thrown together plate of random snacks or leftovers for an easy, quick meal. On social media, #girldinner has exploded, with approximately 470 million views on TikTok and nearly 300 million Twitter users taking part.

However, some users have taken the trend out of context and are now opting for meals that some health officials worry could promote underfeeding and disordered eating habits.

“We like groupthink, we like to go with the flow, we like to feel like we’re doing something that’s accepted and validated, and social media gives us that, but it doesn’t work well when it’s an unhealthy trend,” said Sarah Moore, a Nashville-based holistic dietician and the owner of Sarah Moore wellness.

“If your fridge is set up to be healthy, then you’ll be setting up a small healthier meal, but if you know your fridge is set up with junk, then that’s what you’re going to put together,” said Moore.

The trend has become so popular that fast food chain Popeyes is now offering its own take on it: a meal including red beans and rice, mashed potatoes and gravy, mac and cheese, biscuits and fries.

Moore said those who want to participate can do it in a healthy way that promotes and fuels the discussion on wellness. “Anytime we can have this discussion on this topic, and you can Google it and see all these articles, people are going to say, ‘Why would someone say this isn’t good?’ And you get that thinking in there to think, ‘Well, what is good for my body? What should I be putting in it that would be better, or how can I create a healthier version?’”

Moore recommended participating in these trends in moderation and starting with a healthy base of foods for dinner. That way, your “girl dinner” will be a smaller version of those items that still promote wellness.