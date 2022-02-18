NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville International Airport police used a stun gun on a man after a reported dispute over a mask. One witness tells News 2 the encounter could have ended differently.

According to an affidavit, the incident occurred Thursday afternoon at gate C6 at BNA. An Allegiant Airline flight was preparing to take off to Tampa when 44-year-old Lucas Cutler was removed from the flight and arrested by airport police.

“From my perspective and the ladies that were sitting there with us, we were all kinda floored,” said Crystal Cordle, a passenger awaiting a flight at the same gate. “Like what is going on? This is not as serious as what is happening.”

The official affidavit said Cutler was visibly intoxicated with bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech. The report also said he was cursing loudly and making threats.

“I think I would have known if someone was staggering drunk belligerent,” said Cordle. “He kept asking them, ‘can we please talk about this? I’m trying to take a stuffed animal to my child. There’s been a misunderstanding.’ No one was listening to him.”

At one point, officers said Cutler even called an airline employee a racist.

“Someone took a step toward him and he kinda backed up and he said ‘I can see why the police are sometimes called racist’,” explained Cordle. “That’s a completely different connotation than saying ‘you are racist.'”

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Airport police said Cutler would not stop screaming and cursing. He was placed under arrest for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

“He was not being combative. He wasn’t being belligerent,” said Cordle. “From my perspective, I didn’t see his behavior as warranting that level of ‘let’s handle him’.”

Cutler was wearing a neck gaiter, a cloth face covering that rests on the neck.

According to Allegiant Airlines, exhalation valves, face covering with holes, such as lace or mesh, neck gaiters, and bandanas are prohibited under federal law.

Cutler was not allowed to fly. He was taken into custody and has been charged with resisting arrest.