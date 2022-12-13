NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville mother is warning others about the threat of a tripledemic after her baby boy suddenly died. The case surge has filled Tennessee’s children’s hospitals to the point where only a few dozen beds are left in the entire state.

It’s a reality LaVinceai Allen knows all too well.

“Just so happy, so happy,” Allen says as she looked at photos of her baby Kye. “He was so happy, he was so full of life, it was like he was heaven sent. He was an angel.”

By all accounts, Kye was a happy baby from the day he was born in July 2022. Kye’s smile was just one of many things that kept Allen going every day.

Now, she holds on tight to the things that remind her of when baby Kye was still alive.

“Just smells like him. Milk and lotion,” Allen describes as she smelled his baby clothes.

At just three and a half months old, Kye was like any other child and had gotten sick during the cool months.

“Throughout the day, he just didn’t seem himself. Later on, down the day, as it got kind of later he started getting a fever,” Allen remembered.

She decided it was time to take him to the doctor after it seemed like he wasn’t getting any better. While at the hospital, Allen says they tested for COVID-19, the flu and RSV. She says they then sent her home and would call her with the results.

Later on that night, she says baby Kye’s test came back positive for Type-A flu. The doctor prescribed medicine, and Allen says it seemed her baby boy was getting better, even starting to smile and laugh again, until a couple of days later.

“I just picked him up,” remembered Allen. “He didn’t move, so I took him back, and I said, ‘Kye.’ And it was like his body was cold and he was just unresponsive.”

Allen recalled that morning. She remembered how her screams of terror woke up her other three children. A neighbor had come into the home and tried to revive Kye while on the phone with dispatch, as they all waited for an ambulance. Once they arrived at the hospital, Allen said it was news she never thought she would hear.

“They were doing everything that they could, but there was nothing they could do to bring my baby back,” Allen said while crying. “So painful.”

Kye had died.

“To be waking up to him every day, and to not wake up to him, like I would do anything to have my baby back. Just to have him here with us, make him a bottle, and talk to him and play with him. I can’t,” cried Allen.

Now, Allen wants to warn others. With threats of a triple pandemic on the rise, she’s hoping people will take cases of the Flu and RSV more seriously.

“If your child shows any symptoms, any type of sickness, take your baby to get seen, and if you feel like your child shouldn’t be discharged, don’t let them discharge them. It’s so hurtful, it’s so hurtful,” Allen said.

According to the CDC, Tennessee remains one of the hardest hit by flu in the United States, and Nashville is one of the hot spots. Flu activity is minimal in Cookeville, and parts of Southern Middle Tennessee.

“I wish I had somebody to tell me, or if I would have known this. It’s serious, a grown person trying to fight the flu, very hard. Imagine a newborn,” Allen said.