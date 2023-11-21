NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The family of a motorcyclist killed in an Antioch crash is pushing for charges.

Shannon McComb, 41, was killed by a driver that his family said shouldn’t have been on the road in the first place.

“He killed my brother, but he also killed me, my whole family,” Rasheena McComb cried.

For Rasheena, her brother was everything.

“Shannon was special. He was not like everybody else. Shannon is loving, he’s kind, generous. He’s everything that I need in a brother,” she explained.

The father of two young children, Shannon was a barber in Murfreesboro.

“He started going to school and he was proud of that bike he was on,” Rasheena said.

For her, the heartache of losing her brother is difficult to comprehend.

“I still even, waking up this morning just hoping it’s a lucid dream, you know? I’ve never felt pain like this before,” Rasheena cried.

On Thursday night, Shannon was riding his motorcycle on Lavergne Couchville Pike near Murfreesboro Pike when investigators said he crashed into the rear right side of a pickup truck as it was turning left at the intersection. The preliminary investigation indicates the truck driver did not have the right of way.

“There’s no way Shannon could have seen that coming the way they said the accident occurred,” Rasheena said.

Shannon’s death adds to a concerning statistic as motorcycle fatalities are at an all-time high over at least the last decade. Data from the Tennessee Department of Safety said there have been 193 motorcycle fatalities so far this year.

“It’s so sudden and all you can think about is did they suffer, you know? How long did they suffer?” Rasheena questioned.

They are questions Rasheena knows she will never have answered, while she plans to hold the person responsible for her brother’s death accountable.

The driver of the truck, identified as 25-year-old Fernando Orduna-Pichardo, was cited for not having a driver’s license or insurance and for failure to yield the right of way resulting in death.

“We need more than citations. My brother is dead, that’s vehicle homicide. Rather it was intentional or not, you need to obey the law, period,” Rasheena said.

Rasheena called the circumstances unfair for her mourning family, saying Orduna-Pichardo needs to face charges.

“I’m just hoping and praying the state of Tennessee will make him an example, because the next person could be your family,” she said.

Shannon’s funeral will be held Friday, Dec. 1 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.