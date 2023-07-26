NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three years — that’s how long the Paynes family has been awaiting justice after their son was shot and killed in Antioch.

Golden Hairston, 28, died at the hospital following a shooting at Hickory Highlands Apartments off Bell Road on Jan. 7, 2020. His accused killer was arrested more than nine months later…or so the family thought.

“When Goldie enters any place, he’s golden. He has a glow,” said Antione Paynes, smiling as he described his son.

The Paynes often look back on videos and the pictures that surround their home.

“It’s [an] unspeakable joy just for me to have been blessed to carry this child, to have him, and I can say that that’s my son,” said Pamela Anthony-Paynes, Hairston’s mother.

The Paynes live in Minneapolis, but some of their most cherished memories are rooted in Nashville, where they think back to the good times. However, they can’t forget the bad times.

“I don’t know if I could have saved him or not, but just not being there as a mother to protect her child, they just don’t know what they did to me,” Anthony-Paynes said as she tried to hold back tears. “He did not deserve that! He didn’t, man!”

On Oct. 27, 2020, the Metro Nashville Police Department announced Joseph Dunlap had been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery in connection with Hairston’s death.

Then, in July 2023, his case finally went before a judge. Dunlap pleaded guilty to the robbery, but the other charges were dismissed.

“I just feel like the system failed my son and my family because we waited this long, and you put it off, and I’m thinking y’all really had something because when I look up Joseph Dunlap, it says first-degree murder, it says, it says first-degree aggravated assault,” said Anthony-Paynes. “I wanted to at least fight for my son because he already gone, so what more can a mother do?”

The night of the shooting, 911 callers claimed they had heard five to 20 gunshots, as well as shouting. According to court documents, Dunlap admitted to being there at the time of the shooting but claimed he didn’t pull the trigger.

However, the Paynes believe if he admitted to being present at the time of the crime in exchange for a plea deal, information from that night should have been shared.

“If he facilitated a robbery, he would have to know who he facilitated the robbery with. Him giving a name would be, that should be part of the deal,” said Paynes.

Now, the Paynes family worries their wait for justice will continue.

News 2 reached out to the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office for comment on this case. We received the following statement: