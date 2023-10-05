NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This Halloween, if you’re looking for a way to have a frightfully good time, haunted houses are the way to go. The Nashville area and beyond has multiple locations available for those looking to make the spooky season truly terrifying.

Nashville Nightmare – Madison

Nashville’s world-famous haunted house is celebrating 13 years of fear this year at its Madison Square location. This year there are four different attractions for those looking to be scared straight: Vector Research Alien Threat, Horror High Homecoming, Legends of the Myths: Dark Fabulist, and Midnight Mortuary: Blood Ritual. Nashville Nightmare is now open Thursday through Sunday. Tickets are available online.

The “real” money-back haunted house is located on Dickerson Pike 10 minutes from downtown Nashville in the historic Isaac Kechem Mansion. If you can make it through all phases of the Beast House, you get your money back. The self-guided tour features plenty of “demented actors” and monsters. Beast House is one of four attractions, including “Chaos,” “Beast Jump” and “The Beast Challenge.”

Creepy Hollow Woods – Spring Hill

For over 20 years, Creepy Hollow Haunted Woods has been scaring people with its attractions. Adults and teens can take a trek through the Haunted Halls, Haunted Woods and Zombie Maze if they dare. Tickets are only available for purchase for $35 per person at the door with cash or card. No online ticket sales are held. Attractions are open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 – 11 p.m. through October, as well as 7 – 10 p.m. on Halloween night.

Since 2000, Devil’s Dungeon has been haunting Nashville, bringing terrifying monsters, immersive sets, and state-of-the-art technology to “completely consume your senses once you enter.” Devil’s Dungeon operates Thursday through Sunday at varying times. Tickets are available online here.

Dead Land Haunted Woods – Lebanon

Dead Land offers three self-guided, outdoor haunted attractions, as well as concessions, a gift shop, and a bonfire. This year features a brand new attraction: The Lodge. It joins the CarnEvil and Portal attractions on this year’s lineup. The attractions run Fridays and Saturdays through October from 7 p.m. to midnight, and 7 to 10:30 p.m. on Halloween night. Tickets range in price and can only be purchased at the door. Cash preferred.

Slaughterhouse winds you on a self guided tour through five theaters of the old Courtyard Theater that once set abandoned for 13 years. in Hermitage. This is considered one of the oldest haunts in Nashville at 36 years. Attractions run Friday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are available for purchase online here.

Millers Thrillers – Columbia

Millers Thrillers has two terrifying attractions for horror fans to enjoy this year: Zombie Hayride Reloaded and Hillbilly Hollar. Shoot live zombies during the hay-less hayride on a brand new course and protect the city from the quarantined undead, then head west to the old farmland once home to a mining community abruptly closed after a freak accident and see what remains on the land. Attractions are open on Fridays and Saturdays through October, as well as on Halloween night. Tickets are available for purchase online here.