NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Love it, or hate it, Broadway is an iconic landmark in Nashville and one of the first destinations tourists embark upon when visiting Music City.

We’ve all had our experiences on Broadway, and some individuals have decided to go on Yelp to detail their opinions on the street famously dubbed as “Honky Tonk Highway.”

Yelp, a company that crowd-sources reviews about businesses nationwide, uses a five-star rating system with five stars standing for a great experience, and one-star meaning the reviewer had a less than likely experience.

On Yelp, Broadway proudly boasts four stars, just one star shy of a perfect five-star review. However, the street did receive its fair share of one and two-star reviews.

One reviewer complained that it’s impossible to hold a conversation on Broadway due to loud music flowing out multiple bars.

“If you are looking for wall to wall people, bars that are totally packed with music so loud that you can’t hold a conversation, and bachelorette parties everywhere you look, then you’ve come to the right place!” said the user. “Honestly, if I didn’t know better, I would have guessed I was in New Orleans during Mardi Gras.”

Another reviewer from California stated cleanliness was the deciding factor in leaving a one-star review.

“Lack of sanitation, smells, crowds, trash, homelessness…. It’s a tourist trap and its filthy,” said the Californian, “Big cities aren’t anything new to me, nor are problems like these. But, I don’t want my vacation to be ruined by all this. If you go, go with low expectations and lots of patience.”

Other users embraced the chaos of Broadway with one reviewer writing, “Oh, Nashville. You are a hot drunken mess with badly executed blonde highlights and bedazzled jeans. Don’t ever change.”

However, Broadway did receive praises from multiple Yelpers and several five-star reviews.

“First time visitor to this area of Nashville and I loved it and will definitely return. There is so much to see besides the clubs, Johnny Cash Museum, Ryman Theater, Country Music Hall of Fame just to name a few. Lots of great music and food and if you’re lucky you might even spot a celebrity,” said one user.

“Tons of yummy restaurants and bars. It’s a mini-Vegas with music instead of casinos! No slots to lose your money, just drinks and food to fill your belly and music to two-step to!” wrote another.

According to Yelp, Broadway has been reviewed 34 times with the most recent review made in June 2023.