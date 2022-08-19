NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Harpeth Hall School parents and alumni are sharing divided opinions on the pausing of their new admissions policy. In an announcement to parents and alumni, they decided to pause admission of trans girls.

“I was just so impressed that Harpeth Hall had taken this step,” parent Erin Coleman said. “Now for them in a matter of weeks to backtrack is highly discouraging.”

Coleman is a proud Harpeth Hall parent and believed in their message of acceptance and equality for all students regardless of gender. She wants her daughter to learn about different types of people during her time at the school.

In a statement sent to the Harpeth Hall community, it says in part:

“We recognize that this philosophy elicited strong reactions of support and oppositions beyond our expectations. We care deeply about your feedback and we have heard you. The Harpeth Hall Board of Trustees is choosing to pause the adoptions of the philosophy in order to engage a wider audience in continued discussion.”

Several alums that wanted to remain anonymous told News 2 they were not in favor of the new admissions policy and are glad they are pausing it. They believe the school should remain all girls regardless of a person changing their gender.

Harpeth Hall is sending News 2 a statement about the situation. When we receive it, we will post it online.