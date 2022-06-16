NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man on Hamilton County’s 12 Most Wanted list was arrested in Nashville Wednesday. Metro Nashville Police Department officials said Carleo McElvain, 23, was apprehended near an Apache Trail apartment building.

Police were able to recover a pistol stolen in an April 14 robbery on Atrium Way.

According to Metro police, McElvain was seen getting into a silver Dodge Challenger. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, McElvain fled on foot. He was found hiding between parked vehicles, police said. The stolen gun was found wedged in the passenger seat of the Challenger.

(Courtesy: MNPD)

McElvain was wanted in Hamilton County for 16 separate charges, including robbery, aggravated burglary and felon in possession of a firearm. He now faces additional firearm possession and theft charges, as well as evading arrest.